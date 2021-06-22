Chief: Monroe cancels two events due to police staffing issues

Monroe police Chief Bob Buchanan told City Manager Bill Brock that after receiving a letter of resignation from an officer recently, the department was down four officers. This, coupled with three officers being off on injury leave, places the department at minimum staffing for the majority of the shifts, Buchanan said.

He said the department will fill some of the gaps with its School Resource Officers and Community Service Officer for the foreseeable future. Because of those assignments, the department will not be able to hold the Monroe Night Out or the Touch A Truck scheduled for this summer.