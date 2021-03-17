Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The federal government provided the funds to help people who have fallen behind on their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only rent and utility assistance is available under this latest funding program, but SELF Executive Director Jeffrey Diver told the Journal-News his agency still has funds left over from previous grant awards, and more than $1 million can be used to help homeowners as well.

“We still have probably close to $3 million left from other pots that we’re administering,” Diver said. “We have some money that came from the state of Ohio and that could be used for rent or mortgages. We are going to be using it for mortgage because the other pots, the money the county approved can only be used for rent or utilities.”

Sonar, cadaver dog alert investigators to Ohio River area during search for Middletown boy’s body

A tribute rests March 7, 2021 at the home where James Hutchinson lived in Middletown Ohio. Police reported Hutchinson was fatally injured after being dragged "for a distance at a high rate of speed." His mother, Brittany Gosney, is being held on $2 million bond on 16 charges, including murder. Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, is under $750,000 bond on 15 charges. (AP Photo/Dan Sewell) Credit: Dan Sewell Credit: Dan Sewell

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser is in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, this morning while search teams work to recover the body of 6-year-old James Hutchinson of Middletown from the Ohio River.

“We have a high degree of probability that a body has been located. Now, whether it’s the body, we can’t say,” Gmoser told the Journal-News. “But we have technology indicating there is a body in a certain location through sonar and a cadaver dog that has alerted on a special area, so we have a high level of confidence at this point that we have located a body.”

Marcum developer now planning 75-80 apartments on Main Street in Hamilton

Jim Cohen of CMC Properties has released a concept drawing of what his approximately 70-unit apartment building, with four retail spaces, in the 300 block of Main Street, may look like. It may change because the design is not final. PROVIDED

Jim Cohen, whose company developed The Marcum project of apartments and retail in downtown Hamilton, has increased the number of apartments he’s planning to build in the 300 block of Main Street.

The new number is 75 to 80, up from earlier estimates of 50-plus and, later at least 70.

City Council on March 24 likely will give city staff permission to enter a slightly altered development with Cohen, owner of CMC Properties.

“I think it’s 80,” Cohen said Monday. “We’re just getting into the design development, so as we revise the plans, and firm things up, and get engineering, it’s kind of settling in to what we’re ultimately going to do.”

Former Mason firefighter indicted for assaulting fire chief and police officer

Joseph Bales WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Fairfield Twp. man who is a former Mason firefighter has been indicted on felony charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer and the fire chief in January.

Joseph Mikal Bales, 27, of Mason-Montgomery Road, assaulted Mason Police Sgt. Jeremy Saylor and Mason Fire Chief Bryan Brumagen at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 at the firehouse on Mason Montgomery Road, according to the police report.

Bales was charged with two counts of felony assault; disrupting public service, also a felony; and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. On Monday, he was indicted on the two fourth-degree felonies and a the second-degree misdemeanor.

92 days and counting: Timeline shows the growth of COVID-19 vaccines in Butler County

Nearly 1,900 Lakota school employees are scheduled today to receive the first of two coronavirus vaccinations. Hundreds of Lakota workers lined up starting this morning at Lakota West High School to begin receiving the injections provided by the Kroger Company in a partnership with Lakota. (PHOTO BY NICK GRAHAM\ Journal-News)

The first COVID-19 vaccines were distributed in Butler County on Monday, Dec. 14.

Since then, more than 68,000 people have started the vaccine process in the county, and more than 41,000 have finished it. The latest state data show how the program has added residents daily, including a high point of more than 2,800 vaccines started last Thursday.

View the table below the the timeline of vaccine growth in the county.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

COVID memorials: Agonizing goodbye to Fairfield wife who was high school sweetheart

Linda and Jerry Oberdorf met at a sock hop after a Fairfield High School basketball game and became high school sweethearts.. SUBMITTED Credit: SUBMITTED Credit: SUBMITTED

Linda and Jerry Oberdorf met at a sock hop after a Fairfield High School basketball game. Linda was a sophomore and Jerry a senior. She was in the marching band; he a three-sport letterman.

“We were high school sweethearts,” Jerry said.

Today and throughout the week, the Dayton Daily News remembers people from the region we lost and gives voice to those who loved them.

Together 59 years, the avid travelers went to Hilton Head, South Carolina, in September after postponing several other trips earlier in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

