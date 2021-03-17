Former Mason firefighter indicted for assaulting fire chief and police officer

“Joseph Bales was transported to Atrium Medical Center for evaluation,” the heavily redacted police report says.

Reports do not indicate how the incident began, and Assistant Warren County Prosecutor Steve Knippen said he did not know the circumstances of the incident.

Bales posted at $12,500 cash or surety bond on Feb. 10. As part of his bond release, he was ordered to stay away from city property and have no contact with city employees or the alleged victims.

Jennifer Heft, Mason assistant city manager, said in January that Bales, who was a Mason firefighter/EMT, was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending investigation. He has since resigned his position. she said Tuesday.

A summons was issued Monday for Bales on the indicted charges. The case is assigned to Warren County Pleas Judge Donald Oda II, but an arraignment date has not yet been set.