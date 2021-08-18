Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

“Bryan has impressive industry knowledge, and his collaborative leadership style will harness the talent we have on our staff and board, as well as in our community. In addition, he possesses an unwavering belief that art in nature can transform lives and reinforce our shared humanity. We are confident that he will champion the park’s commitment to providing world-class art and programming, excellent visitor experiences, and accessibility for all audiences,” said Nanci Wilks Lanni, president of Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum’s board of trustees.

As a respected arts administrator with more than 25 years of industry experience, Knicely currently serves as the executive director of the Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) in Billings, Montana. Knicely began his career in arts administration in 1995 and he has a successful track record of creative and collaborative leadership.

‘We’re keeping a close eye on it’: Lakota protest continues debate on masking in schools as more students return

Caption A group gathered to rally against mandatory masks in front of the Lakota Schools Board of Education office in Liberty Township Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Thousands of area students will be wearing masks as more classes start this week in the wake of increasing districts are reversing their previous optional policy while citing the rising number of coronavirus variant cases.

Less than 24 hours after southwest Ohio’s largest suburban school system ordered mandatory masks for all students on Monday, dozens of Lakota school parents protested Tuesday morning outside the district’s headquarters.

Lakota’s reversal of its previous optional mask policy for students and teachers was soon followed by Middletown and Talawanda school officials making similar announcements for their district and impacting more than 36,000 area students just starting the new school year.

Multiple candidates not certified by the Butler County Board of Elections for November ballot

Caption Voters cast their ballot on election day at Madison schools auxiliary gymnasium Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Madison Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Nine people who wanted to seek an elected office on Nov. 2 will not be to do so.

On Monday, the Butler County Board of Elections rejected nine potential candidates due to mistakes with their petitions for elected office.

Now, there will be 19 contested races in November ― instead of the 22 that were possible when petitions were submitted.

Last of 3 people plead guilty in 2020 Fairfield shooting death

Caption Wiley Foster Jr. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The last of three people charged in the March 2020 fatal shooting of a man found dead at his Fairfield residence pleaded guilty last week on the eve of his trial in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Last summer, Wiley L. Foster Jr., 29, Mayra Y. Diaz, 21, and Alfonzso Williams, 29, were indicted by a Butler County grand jury for murder, multiple counts of aggravated burglary, multiple counts of aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence for the death of Domingo Francisco.

In December, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh sentenced Diaz to 13 to 19 1/2 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

Butler County engineer secures $8.5 million in grants for future projects

Caption Work to repair the Elk Creek Road Bridge in Madison Twp. will begin on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, and it is expected to last until Oct. 2. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The Butler County engineer has secured nearly $9 million in outside funding for four future road and bridge projects that will cover most of the cost.

The commissioners approved agreements for four new projects Monday and the federal funds will cover between 80 and 100% of the project costs. They are:

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

COVID-19 impacting West Side’s ride to Little League World Series: No send-off, limits with parents

Caption After losing in the Great Lakes Regional on Saturday, the West Side All-Star Little League team from Hamilton took a chartered bus to South Williamsport, Pa., for the Little League World Series. SUBMITTED PHOTO

One year after it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 version of the Little League World Series is being impacted by the disease.

Typically, the double-elimination baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, includes eight international and eight U.S. teams. But due to COVID concerns, no international teams are playing this year, leaving 16 U.S. teams — including the West Side Little League All-Stars from Hamilton — vying for the World Series championship.

Last week, West Side advanced to its fifth World Series. One of its opponents in the Great Lakes Regional, Warren County Little League team from Kentucky had to forfeit a game due to a positive case. Since the Little League International decided to allow two teams from each regional in the World Series, Hamilton advanced despite losing in the championship game to Michigan.

