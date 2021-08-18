COVID-19 impacting West Side’s ride to Little League World Series: No send-off, limits with parents

One year after it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 version of the Little League World Series is being impacted by the disease.
Typically, the double-elimination baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, includes eight international and eight U.S. teams. But due to COVID concerns, no international teams are playing this year, leaving 16 U.S. teams — including the West Side Little League All-Stars from Hamilton — vying for the World Series championship.
Last week, West Side advanced to its fifth World Series. One of its opponents in the Great Lakes Regional, Warren County Little League team from Kentucky had to forfeit a game due to a positive case. Since the Little League International decided to allow two teams from each regional in the World Series, Hamilton advanced despite losing in the championship game to Michigan.
In the past, if West Side advanced to the LLWS, the coaches, players and parents would have returned to Hamilton, then received a send-off to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. But this year, the team took a charter bus from Whitestown, Indiana, to Pennsylvania the day after the regionals.
The coaches told the West Side players to pack enough clothes to last through the regionals and possibly through the 11-day World Series, said Ali Saylor, whose son, Gavin, is an outfielder, third baseman and pitcher.
Now that the team is preparing for its opening round game televised on ESPN at 3 p.m. Thursday against Tennessee, the players will have little contact with their parents, Saylor said. The parents will be permitted to talk to their children at a safe distance or talk on the phone. But the parents won’t be permitted to Facetime their kids or eat with them, she said.
The lack of one-on-one interaction was difficult for Josh Davidson, whose son was the losing pitcher in the regional final.
“I wanted to tell him everything would be OK, but I couldn’t,” Davidson said about the COVID restrictions. “It does make it more difficult. But we’re thankful for the opportunity.”
Because of rising COVID cases around the country, Little League International decided to cancel general admission to the World Series. Each qualifying team will receive 250 passes for friends, families and community members.
HOW TO WATCH
WHAT: Little League World Series
WHERE: South Williamsport, Pa.
FIRST ROUND GAME: Hamilton, Ohio vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m. Thursday, ESPN
SECOND ROUND GAME: If Hamilton wins, plays winner of New Hampshire vs. California at 9 a.m. Sunday, ESPN. If Hamilton loses, plays loser of New Hampshire vs California, 1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN