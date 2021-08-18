COVID-19 impacting West Side’s ride to Little League World Series: No send-off, limits with parents

Now that the team is preparing for its opening round game televised on ESPN at 3 p.m. Thursday against Tennessee, the players will have little contact with their parents, Saylor said. The parents will be permitted to talk to their children at a safe distance or talk on the phone. But the parents won’t be permitted to Facetime their kids or eat with them, she said.

The lack of one-on-one interaction was difficult for Josh Davidson, whose son was the losing pitcher in the regional final.

“I wanted to tell him everything would be OK, but I couldn’t,” Davidson said about the COVID restrictions. “It does make it more difficult. But we’re thankful for the opportunity.”

Because of rising COVID cases around the country, Little League International decided to cancel general admission to the World Series. Each qualifying team will receive 250 passes for friends, families and community members.

HOW TO WATCH

WHAT: Little League World Series

WHERE: South Williamsport, Pa.

FIRST ROUND GAME: Hamilton, Ohio vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

SECOND ROUND GAME: If Hamilton wins, plays winner of New Hampshire vs. California at 9 a.m. Sunday, ESPN. If Hamilton loses, plays loser of New Hampshire vs California, 1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN