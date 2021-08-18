Last of 3 people plead guilty in 2020 Fairfield shooting death

As part of the plea, Foster agreed not to appeal and that he will never be granted judicial release. The prosecution and defense agreed to a sentence of 28 years in prison for Foster. McElfresh set Foster’s sentencing for Thursday.

Francisco, 38, was found dead by his roommate at 8:15 p.m. March 13 in his apartment at the Fairfield Pointe complex, according to Fairfield police. He had been shot at close range, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office report.

Francisco’s roommate, who also lives with his wife in the apartment, entered his room after Francisco’s brother said he hadn’t been able to reach him. The roommate then called 911.