Bond set for man charged with assaulting woman at her Middletown home

A Middletown police officer on patrol about 3:10 p.m. Saturday saw a man leave a house in the 3800 block of Central. As the officer passed, he heard the man call out “hey,” and he stopped.

Joshua Speaks said he and his roommate were in a disturbance, according to the police report. Sarah Risner, 42, was found upstairs semi-conscious with facial injuries. She was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.