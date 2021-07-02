Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Qucsai visited a Tennessee park Feb. 3 and was never seen again.

The 42-year-old arrived at Cummins Falls State Park at about 1:30 p.m., parked in the visitors’ lot and hiked in to see one of his favorite outdoor sights — a frozen waterfall. Despite searches that are ongoing by rangers, according to his brother Carl, there has been no sign of Qucsai.

Hamilton business to open second location at Spooky Nook

Petals & Wicks candle bar open in Hamilton

Hamilton’s Petals & Wicks will open a second storefront, this one inside the immense indoor sports complex and convention center scheduled to open around the end of this year, Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill.

“We were ‘wowed’ and knew we wanted to be part of Spooky Nook Champion Mill,” said Sherry Hoskins, owner of the local “candle and scent bar” that makes natural candles and body products. “We are native to Hamilton and are so excited to be part of the revitalization and the big things happening in our hometown.”

Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said Hoskins became interested about three years ago when she accompanied the chamber on a visit to the original Spooky Nook complex near Lancaster, Pa.

Lebanon mayor sued in federal court for blocking business owners from her social media page

Mayor Amy Brewer was one of two Lebanon council members who voted against joining multi-district litigation opioid makers and distributors.

Lebanon’s mayor has been sued in federal court for allegedly blocking people from posting critical or negative comments on her personal social media page by owners of a Lebanon business.

Last week, Kevin Snowden and Oley Snowden filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati seeking a judgment against Lebanon Mayor Amy Brewer, claiming she unconstitutionally violated their right to free speech and that she “acted under color of state law in maintaining her Facebook Page and banning plaintiffs from that page.”

Brewer did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit. She has been on council for about 30 years and mayor for the past 20 years.

West Chester Market: More than just produce and music

The West Chester Market will run every Saturday through the end of September, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on The Square at Union Centre. CONTRIBUTED

A chance to spend time outdoors, have fun and enjoy a unique shopping experience are reasons to visit the West Chester Market on Saturday.

“The summer market is the perfect way to spend your Saturday morning,” said Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Township. “There is always live music, local farmers, bakers, crafters and more. There is plenty to sample as you go around to vendors and learn more about their products. And there’s always something new or different to find — new vendors can be added regularly throughout the season.”

The West Chester Market will be held every Saturday through September, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on The Square at Union Centre at 9285 Centre Pointe Drive.

Fairfield manufacturer growing with 20 jobs targeted over next two years

Art Metals Group on Symmes Road in Fairfield is planning to expanding its building and increase its workforce. Hiring 10 new employees is underway, and construction on a 30,000-square-foot addition is set to be complete by 2022. The current footprint of the business is 40,000 square feet. In exchange, Fairfield City Council offered the company a tax break. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

ART Metals Group is one of the latest Fairfield companies to receive a tax break in order to expand, and in exchange they’ll bring jobs to the community.

Five of those jobs are needed now, said ART Metals Group President and CEO Marlon Bailey.

“We’ve been continuing to hire,” Bailey said. “As we move into the new production that will go into that (expanded) area, we’re planning to hire 10 additional people. And actually, over the next two years, it will be 20.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: J.D. Vance announces Senate run during rally in Middletown

Middletown native J.D. Vance announced his bid for U.S. Senate during an event at Middletown Tube Works with over 400 people in attendance Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown native J.D. Vance announced his bid for U.S. Senate during an event at Middletown Tube Works with over 400 people in attendance Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

