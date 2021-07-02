Fairfield manufacturer growing with 20 jobs targeted over next two years

Manufacturing experience is preferred for those five people needed now, but ART Metals Director of Operations Bill Schell said, “We’re willing to start with little to no experience, actually.”

Other positions ART Metals will eventually need include tool room and administrative staff.

ART Metals Group makes “a variety of things,” said Bailey. The company manufactures and supplies metal stamping and assemblies, thrust bearings, and coining services, and about 20% of ART’s overall business is export, he said.

Bailey said the city’s support of its business community makes expansions like ART Metals possible, Said Mayor Steve Miller, “That’s what local government should be all about, supporting the local businesses.”

The city has 15 active community reinvestment agreements, or CRAs, with companies. For 2020, all 15 companies are in compliance with new jobs to be created. Pacific Manufacturing has one of the newest CRAs, and Economic Development Manager Nathaniel Kaelin said they will “have a ramp-up period before the job commitments kick in.”

The companies finding new employees do receive help with organizations that address workforce issues. said Kaelin.

Ohio Means Jobs Butler County on Ohio 4 in the city provides several services, like job postings, job fairs, resume assistance, and training resources.

REDI Cincinnati and the Fairfield Chamber work directly with local companies to share solutions and connections to additional resources, like organizations that help veterans, people with disabilities, and other individuals match with jobs.

Butler Tech and Fairfield City Schools also help, Kaelin said, as they are “developing programming that will create a pipeline for future workforce.” For example, Butler Tech’s Fifth Day Experience allows students to co-op inside a company one day a week.

Many companies during the pandemic have struggled to find workers, including now as nearly all health restrictions in Ohio have been lifted. But Kaelin said, “Workforce issues did not begin with the pandemic and will continue to be an ongoing focus in economic development efforts.”

“The impact of unemployment benefits is yet to be seen but we are hopeful (the CRA program) helps to improve some of the current pinch,” he said.