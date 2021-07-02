West Chester Market: More than just produce and music

A chance to spend time outdoors, have fun and enjoy a unique shopping experience are reasons to visit the West Chester Market on Saturday.
“The summer market is the perfect way to spend your Saturday morning,” said Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Township. “There is always live music, local farmers, bakers, crafters and more. There is plenty to sample as you go around to vendors and learn more about their products. And there’s always something new or different to find — new vendors can be added regularly throughout the season.”
The West Chester Market will be held every Saturday through September, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on The Square at Union Centre at 9285 Centre Pointe Drive.
Those who shop at the West Chester Market can still look forward to the best of summer produce including sweet corn, tomatoes, and watermelon.
“Of course, the market features plenty of fruits, vegetables, and other produce, but there is much more than that,” Dexter said. “Local bakers sell breads, cookies, and pastries; artisan food makers sell gourmet popcorn, jams/jellies, kombucha, pickles, syrup, and salsa; and crafters sell knit and sewn items, essential oils, soap, paintings, jewelry, and candles. This is just a small list of the great variety of products, and it can change every week.”
The West Chester Market is a producer-only market, so everything must be grown locally, or handmade within 100 miles of West Chester. Shoppers are putting money right back into the community.
“Buying something as simple as a bar of soap or a head of lettuce helps support a small business in your town. And you’re buying the product directly from the producer, so you can learn all about how it’s made and why it is unique from something you can pick up at the grocery store,” Dexter said.
She said vendors often refer to their customers and each other as “family,” and the market can truly be described as a warm, welcoming, one-of-a-kind experience.
“Although we are in a fairly large township, a visit to the market feels like a visit with family. The market offers a close-knit community of vendors and shoppers who want to get to know each other and help each other,” Dexter said.
The West Chester Market intends to turn a shopping trip into an experience. Residents can browse around the tents and booths while listening to live music. They can stop at the Midpointe Library after shopping and finish the day with a picnic in the park.
“It’s important that the West Chester community has a place to shop where they know their money is supporting another local, hardworking person or business. Every single vendor is so passionate about their product, and that makes it exciting to buy from them,” Dexter said.
For the latest news and updates, visit the West Chester Market Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WestChesterMarket or the website at www.westchesteroh.org.