West Chester Market: More than just produce and music

The West Chester Market is a producer-only market, so everything must be grown locally, or handmade within 100 miles of West Chester. Shoppers are putting money right back into the community.

“Buying something as simple as a bar of soap or a head of lettuce helps support a small business in your town. And you’re buying the product directly from the producer, so you can learn all about how it’s made and why it is unique from something you can pick up at the grocery store,” Dexter said.

She said vendors often refer to their customers and each other as “family,” and the market can truly be described as a warm, welcoming, one-of-a-kind experience.

“Although we are in a fairly large township, a visit to the market feels like a visit with family. The market offers a close-knit community of vendors and shoppers who want to get to know each other and help each other,” Dexter said.

The West Chester Market intends to turn a shopping trip into an experience. Residents can browse around the tents and booths while listening to live music. They can stop at the Midpointe Library after shopping and finish the day with a picnic in the park.

“It’s important that the West Chester community has a place to shop where they know their money is supporting another local, hardworking person or business. Every single vendor is so passionate about their product, and that makes it exciting to buy from them,” Dexter said.

For the latest news and updates, visit the West Chester Market Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WestChesterMarket or the website at www.westchesteroh.org.