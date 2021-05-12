Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Nolen Scott Jones died of head injury sustained when he was struck by a car while crossing Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a accident. An 11-year-old boy with Jones, Logan Watson, was injured and transported by medical helicopter to a Cincinnati hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. at Pleasant and Symmes as the children crossed the road and were struck, according to Sgt. Richard Burkhardt.

10-year-old girl, described as ‘full of life’ by friends, dies in ATV crash with father in Fairfield

Reagan Vanoss, 10, of Fairfield, was killed Tuesday night in an ATV accident. PHOTO PROVIDED BY FAMILY

A 10-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in an ATV accident on Tuesday, according to Fairfield police.

The girl has been identified as Reagan Vanoss, a fifth-grader at Fairfield West Elementary School, according to a family spokesman.

Mitch Rhodus said Reagan and her father were on the same ATV dragging an infield of a diamond at Mitch and Lois Rhodus Field of Dreams. Brad Vanoss and his daughter had completed the work and were driving back to store the ATV in a garage, Rhodus said.

Butler County deputy who shot child porn suspect involved in fatal shooting earlier this year

A Butler County Sheriff's deputy, attempting to serve a federal warrant, is on paid administrative leave after he shot a person in the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive in Ross Twp. who pointed a weapon at him. The shooting victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be arrested on the warrant later today, Monday, May 10, 2021. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

About 20 minutes before noon on Monday, Butler County Sheriff’s detectives and an agent from the Department of Homeland Security rallied at a local hardware store before executing a search warrant on Jennifer Drive in Ross Twp.

They were looking for evidence of child pornography. Before that could happen, a suspect in the case aimed a firearm at officers. However, Deputy Ricky Phillips, a detective and eight-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, shot once at Alex Michael Hoskins, the 26-year-old suspect.

“What I know of and what I’ve seen, and by the detectives, it appears the suspect wanted to commit suicide by cop, which is sad that he chose to have our officer shoot him,” said Sheriff Richard Jones. “You can’t point guns at the police. You can, but bad things will happen.”

Madison Twp. man arrested after indictment on child sex charges

Thomas Kevin Miller Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

A Madison Twp. man is in the Butler County Jail after being indicted on a child rape charge.

Thomas Kevin Miller, 41, was indicted May 5, according to Butler County court records.

He is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor younger than 10 between Jan. 1, 2020 and May 1, 2020.

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

New Dairy Queen opens Saturday in Middletown; Fairfield location expected to break ground soon

The Middletown Dairy Queen, 4770 Roosevelt Blvd., will open Saturday, said franchisee Piyush Patel. He said the restaurant will include a drive-through, patio and inside dining. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Dairy Queen is adding at least two more Butler County locations this year.

Franchisee Piyush Patel said the Dairy Queen at 4770 Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown is scheduled to open Saturday and a Fairfield location on Ohio 4 is targeted to open in November.

Patel also owns the Dairy Queen that opened three years ago at 7485 Wyandot Lane in Liberty Twp.

He said more Dairy Queen locations are opening because of its wide variety of food and ice creams makes it “very popular.”

Liberty Center announces 4 new businesses, including restaurant and fitness studio

Liberty Center is a mixed-used business, retail and living complex in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Despite a global slump in the retail world, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, Liberty Center has announced four new businesses have or will be opening.

General Manager John Taylor announced Monday that a new eatery, hair salon, a fitness studio and children’s clothing boutique are the newest tenants.

The new tenants include:

AKT Fitness: A 2,900-square-foot studio offering interval, circuit, dance and toning introductory classes for interested members. AKT Fitness officials say they guarantee “the best workout available in the most effective, efficient and fun way with its highly respected techniques.” The Liberty Center studio is the second location in the greater Cincinnati market, with a studio in Mason, and the third for the state of Ohio.

