New \Dairy Queen opens Saturday in Middletown; Fairfield location expected to break ground soon

The Fairfield location is expected to be 2,208 square feet and also include a drive-thru, inside and patio dining, said Nathanial Kaelin, economic development manager for Fairfield.

It will be located next to Panera Bread that’s expected to open in late summer or early fall, Kaelin said. Panera Bread and Dairy Queen will be part of the 10 acres that Shared Harvest Foodbank sold two years ago.

Foodbank Executive Director Terry Perdue said the deal was finalized with Anchor Retail, which had representatives submit aspects of plans to Fairfield’s planning commission and board of zoning appeals for the project.

There are 4.3 acres of unused land in front of the Shared Harvest Foodbank at 5901 Dixie Highway. Perdue said selling the property “will certainly help us get the capital we need to improve the building and help us get more funding to feed more people.”

Patel said the Fairfield location is ideal because it’s just south of Fairfield High School and in a mix of residential and industrial.

“Great location,” Patel said. “We’ll be busy for lunch and dinner. Very excited.”

Patel also owns a hair salon in Mason and a convenience store in Middletown.

There are three more Dairy Queen locations in Butler County: 1319 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe; 9128 Cox Road, West Chester; and 4712 Hamilton Middletown Road, Liberty Twp.

There are more than 7,000 DQ locations in the United States, Canada and 20 other countries, according to the company’s website.