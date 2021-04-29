Hamilton to get second Chipotle location, replacing former Hardee’s

The Chipotle Mexican Grill that opened in 2019 at 1479 Main St. was such a hit with Hamilton customers that another now is planned, this one on Hamilton’s East Side, at the Hardee’s location on Ohio 4.
Spokespeople for the restaurant were not available for comment about their hoped-for opening date.
“I think the Chipotle expansion is very significant,” said Hamilton Council Member Michael Ryan. “They are expanding in the city because the West Side location is doing so well. Them going to the Route 4 corridor just shows how well they’re doing here, and the community supports them.”
“And it’s also very significant for the Route 4 corridor as well,” Ryan said. “That’s going to help further development in that business district, which we desperately need.”
The second Chipotle will be at 1510 S. Erie Blvd., also known as Ohio 4, on a corridor that has seen more fruitful times. The city in recent years has worked to make the corridor more attractive by beautifying medians and areas along the edges of the highway.
The restaurant recently reported its revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $1.7 billion, up 23.4 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. That included a 17.2 percent increase in comparable restaurant sales.
“We believe several new menu items, effective marketing, and on-going strength in digital sales, as well as a tailwind from government stimulus payments to consumers contributed to first quarter revenue growth,” the company stated.