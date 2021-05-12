Girl, 10, dies in ATV crash during ride with father in Fairfield

A 10-year-old girl has died from her injuries sustained in an ATV crash on Tuesday, according to Fairfield police.
Police said a father and his daughter were riding on an ATV when the vehicle flipped and landed on the girl. Police are uncertain why the vehicle flipped, they said.
Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, however, the injuries were too severe and she died, police said.
The father sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at an area hospital, according to police, who are not releasing the identifies of the father and daughter.
The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon on private property on Hunter Road.