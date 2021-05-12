6-year-old killed, another child injured in Hamilton crash

A 6-year-old boy died Tuesday evening and another was injured during a crash that happened while they were crossing Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton.
The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. at Pleasant and Symmes as the children crossed the road and were struck, according to Sgt. Richard Burkhardt. The 6-year-old was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he died. The 11-year-old boy was transported by medical helicopter to a Cincinnati hospital with incapacitating injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 30, is charged with OVI and child endangering, because there was a child in the car when the incident happened.
The cause of the crash and any charges related to the crash remain under investigation.
A second woman in the vehicle, Hortencia Garcia, 26, was charged with tampering with evidence.