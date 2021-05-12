X

6-year-old killed, another child injured in Hamilton crash

There are 11 municipal police departments in Butler County.

News | 44 minutes ago
By Lauren Pack

A 6-year-old boy died Tuesday evening and another was injured during a crash that happened while they were crossing Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. at Pleasant and Symmes as the children crossed the road and were struck, according to Sgt. Richard Burkhardt. The 6-year-old was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he died. The 11-year-old boy was transported by medical helicopter to a Cincinnati hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 30, is charged with OVI and child endangering, because there was a child in the car when the incident happened.

The cause of the crash and any charges related to the crash remain under investigation.

A second woman in the vehicle, Hortencia Garcia, 26, was charged with tampering with evidence.

Elizabeth Mehl BUTLER COUNTY JAIL
Elizabeth Mehl BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

Hortencia Garcia BUTLER COUNTY JAIL
Hortencia Garcia BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.