6-year-old killed, another child injured in Hamilton crash

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. at Pleasant and Symmes as the children crossed the road and were struck, according to Sgt. Richard Burkhardt. The 6-year-old was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he died. The 11-year-old boy was transported by medical helicopter to a Cincinnati hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 30, is charged with OVI and child endangering, because there was a child in the car when the incident happened.