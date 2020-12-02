Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Florida man charged in connection with Butler County phone scam
Fairfield Twp. police have signed a felony charge this morning for a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars in a phone scam.
The 81-year-old Fairfield Twp. woman is among Butler County residents bilked for a combined $30,000, according to police.
Sgt. Brandon McCroskey told the Journal-News this morning the department charged Erik Damien Geier Jr. of Lutz, Florida with theft by deception of a protected class, a third-degree felony.
Butler County ZIP code is No. 1 in Ohio for recent coronavirus cases
Credit: Nick Graham
The ZIP code 45011 in Butler County has recorded the most coronavirus cases of any ZIP code in Ohio in the past two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.
The state recently began a daily update of case data by ZIP code. In Tuesday’s update, 45011 had recorded 589 cases in the past two weeks, which was No. 1 in Ohio.
Four other Butler County ZIP codes — 45013, 45069, 45014 and 45044 — were all in the Top 27 in the state, as well.
‘Our prayers have been answered’: Butler County food pantry gets boost during rising demand
A $100,000 grant will help a Butler County food bank weather “a perfect storm.”
The Butler County Commissioners recently approved $100,000 in “CARES” Act Funds to Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield to purchase food that will be distributed to families in need through 30 Butler County food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters.
These funds come at a time when the foodbank is experiencing increased need for assistance in the community and when two food sources are about to expire, said Terry Perdue, executive director of Shared Harvest.
Main Street in Hamilton continues growth with new assistance agency for needy children
Another office just opened along the revitalized main stretch of downtown Hamilton this week, but it’s a place whose mission is much more than business.
The non-profit Chrysalis Community Development Agency celebrated its new location on Main Street just across the High Street Bridge on Monday with a ribbon-cutting.
The charitable organization supports needy children and their families through distribution of diapers, infant clothing and food baskets. It will soon be providing classes next month in child care instruction and financial education to young mothers.
Meet Thomas Hall: Local lawmaker prepares to become youngest in Ohio Statehouse
Ohio Rep.-elect Thomas Hall will be the youngest member in the next General Assembly, but he says that won’t stop him from working on big issues such as school funding reform.
The 25-year-old Madison Twp. Trustee was first elected to an office as a 20-year-old college student in 2015. Hall was elected for the 53rd Ohio House District seat this year with 68.25 percent of the vote over Democrat challenger Michelle Novak, according to official election results.
Hall will represent the district that runs from western Butler County and Oxford to Middletown, and wants to connect with people who “differ from the way I think,” he said.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: Snow covers Butler County for the first time this winter
Credit: Nick Graham
A light snowfall covered Butler County Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Butler County.