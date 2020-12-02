Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The 81-year-old Fairfield Twp. woman is among Butler County residents bilked for a combined $30,000, according to police.

Sgt. Brandon McCroskey told the Journal-News this morning the department charged Erik Damien Geier Jr. of Lutz, Florida with theft by deception of a protected class, a third-degree felony.

Butler County ZIP code is No. 1 in Ohio for recent coronavirus cases

Ohio has reported more than 300,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus during the pandemic, and the near 13,000 cases reported in Butler makes it one of the highest 88 counties in the state. There have been numerous pop-up testing facilities around the county, like Wednesday's at Fort Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The ZIP code 45011 in Butler County has recorded the most coronavirus cases of any ZIP code in Ohio in the past two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The state recently began a daily update of case data by ZIP code. In Tuesday’s update, 45011 had recorded 589 cases in the past two weeks, which was No. 1 in Ohio.

Four other Butler County ZIP codes — 45013, 45069, 45014 and 45044 — were all in the Top 27 in the state, as well.

‘Our prayers have been answered’: Butler County food pantry gets boost during rising demand

More than 100 cars lined up in Hamilton Friday to receive free food boxes as part of senior program sponsored by Shared Harvest food bank in Fairfield. More than 300 seniors who had signed up for the food giveaway came through the distribution center set up in a shopping center parking lot along Route 4 in Hamilton. (Photo By Nick Graham\Journal-News)

A $100,000 grant will help a Butler County food bank weather “a perfect storm.”

The Butler County Commissioners recently approved $100,000 in “CARES” Act Funds to Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield to purchase food that will be distributed to families in need through 30 Butler County food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters.

These funds come at a time when the foodbank is experiencing increased need for assistance in the community and when two food sources are about to expire, said Terry Perdue, executive director of Shared Harvest.

Main Street in Hamilton continues growth with new assistance agency for needy children

Vanessa McQueen, administrative director for the The non-profit Chrysalis Community Development Agency celebrated its new location Monday, on Main Street just across the High Street Bridge, with a ribbon cutting. The charitable organization supports needy children and their families through distributing diapers, infant clothing as well as food baskets at area schools. (Photo By Nick Graham\Journal-News)

Another office just opened along the revitalized main stretch of downtown Hamilton this week, but it’s a place whose mission is much more than business.

The non-profit Chrysalis Community Development Agency celebrated its new location on Main Street just across the High Street Bridge on Monday with a ribbon-cutting.

The charitable organization supports needy children and their families through distribution of diapers, infant clothing and food baskets. It will soon be providing classes next month in child care instruction and financial education to young mothers.

Meet Thomas Hall: Local lawmaker prepares to become youngest in Ohio Statehouse

Madison Twp. Trustee Thomas Hall seeks the 53rd Ohio House District seat in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. PROVIDED

Ohio Rep.-elect Thomas Hall will be the youngest member in the next General Assembly, but he says that won’t stop him from working on big issues such as school funding reform.

The 25-year-old Madison Twp. Trustee was first elected to an office as a 20-year-old college student in 2015. Hall was elected for the 53rd Ohio House District seat this year with 68.25 percent of the vote over Democrat challenger Michelle Novak, according to official election results.

Hall will represent the district that runs from western Butler County and Oxford to Middletown, and wants to connect with people who “differ from the way I think,” he said.

PHOTOS: Snow covers Butler County for the first time this winter

A light snowfall covered Butler County Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Butler County. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A light snowfall covered Butler County Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Butler County.

