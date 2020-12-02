Butler County ZIP code is No. 1 in Ohio for recent coronavirus cases

The ZIP code 45011 in Butler County has recorded the most coronavirus cases of any ZIP code in Ohio in the past two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.
The state recently began a daily update of case data by ZIP code. In Tuesday’s update, 45011 had recorded 589 cases in the past two weeks, which was No. 1 in Ohio.
Four other Butler County ZIP codes — 45013, 45069, 45014 and 45044 — were all in the Top 27 in the state, as well.
Here’s a look at those ZIP codes and their recent cases.
45011: 589 cases in the past two weeks, No. 1 in Ohio
45013: 421 cases in the past two weeks, No. 11 in Ohio
45069: 367 cases in the past two weeks, No. 22 in Ohio
45014: 360 cases in the past two weeks, tied for No. 26 in Ohio
45044: 360 cases in the past two weeks, tied for No. 26 in Ohio