New assistance agency for the needy adds to growing Main Street in Hamilton

But the multi-purposed agency, which also provides clothes to infants through 5-year-olds as well as holiday food baskets and back-to-school backpacks for Hamilton’s Brookwood Elementary, began to run out of space in the church, she said.

In recent years Hamilton has seen growth in downtown business openings both along High Street and across the Great Miami River along Main Street.

Moving into the 2,200-square-foot space at 110 Main Street will help the agency continue to grow and expand its service area in Hamilton and beyond into Butler County, said McQueen.

The non-profit Chrysalis Community Development Agency celebrated its new location Monday, on Main Street just across the High Street Bridge, with a ribbon cutting. The charitable organization supports needy children and their families through distributing diapers, infant clothing as well as food baskets. And it will soon be providing classes next month in child care instruction and financial education to young mothers. (Photo By Nick Graham\Journal-News)

“We distribute – at our highest amount – nearly 21,000 diapers a month,” she said, adding the agency works with Diaper Bank and Mary’s Helping Hands.

“We hope that we can eventually be a diaper bank for Butler County because I know the need is greater.”

Though the agency now has a dedicated space for operations, McQueen urges those interested in applying for help avoid coming to the new office on a walk-in basis due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Instead, she asks the public to make an appointment through the Chrysalis Community Development Agency website or Facebook page.