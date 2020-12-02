New assistance agency for the needy adds to growing Main Street in Hamilton

Another office just opened along the revitalized main stretch of downtown Hamilton this week, but it’s a place whose mission is much more than business.
The non-profit Chrysalis Community Development Agency celebrated its new location on Main Street just across the High Street Bridge on Monday with a ribbon-cutting.
The charitable organization supports needy children and their families through distribution of diapers, infant clothing and food baskets. It will soon be providing classes next month in child care instruction and financial education to young mothers.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was “so exciting,” said Vanessa McQueen, administrative director for Chrysalis.
“I love being on Main Street and I love the revitalization of this area,” said McQueen, who previously did the agency’s work out of the Sanctuary Covenant Christian Fellowship Church nearby on Park Avenue.
But the multi-purposed agency, which also provides clothes to infants through 5-year-olds as well as holiday food baskets and back-to-school backpacks for Hamilton’s Brookwood Elementary, began to run out of space in the church, she said.
In recent years Hamilton has seen growth in downtown business openings both along High Street and across the Great Miami River along Main Street.
Moving into the 2,200-square-foot space at 110 Main Street will help the agency continue to grow and expand its service area in Hamilton and beyond into Butler County, said McQueen.
“We distribute – at our highest amount – nearly 21,000 diapers a month,” she said, adding the agency works with Diaper Bank and Mary’s Helping Hands.
“We hope that we can eventually be a diaper bank for Butler County because I know the need is greater.”
Though the agency now has a dedicated space for operations, McQueen urges those interested in applying for help avoid coming to the new office on a walk-in basis due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Instead, she asks the public to make an appointment through the Chrysalis Community Development Agency website or Facebook page.