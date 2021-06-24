Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Before Wednesday’s council meeting, city staff prepared two pieces of legislation: One that would have saved only one of the station’s two buildings (the one-story structure, which is older) and another that would direct city staff to move both buildings onto new foundations that will be created for them at 409 Maple Ave.

The city has said it would cost about $600,000 to move both buildings onto new foundations and make minor repairs to prevent further damage. For only the single-story building, the cost would have been about $400,000.

Famous Lakota quadruplets again drawing national spotlight as Yale graduates

Lakota East seniors and quadruplets brothers Zachary, Aaron, Nigel, and Nick Wade have all been accepted to several Ivy league school and have attracted national media attention for their accomplishments. GREG LYNCH / STAFF Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The internationally famous Wades — quadruplets who graduated from Lakota East High School in 2017 — have now been handed diplomas from Yale University to even more attention.

Famous as high-achieving quads, Nick, Aaron, Nigel and Zachary Wade used Yale as a springboard to individually define themselves further, said their mother, Kim Wade.

The recent Yale commencement ceremony and their family celebration still has Wade, a principal at Lakota’s Plains Junior School, and her husband, Darrin, beaming with pride.

1 found dead in Butler County house fire late Wednesday

One person is dead after a fire late Wednesday in the 1400 block of Millville Oxford Road in Hanover Township.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, crews from multiple jurisdictions responded a report of a house fully engulfed in flames, with two people reportedly inside, according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that a deputy arrived on scene in four minutes to find a female resident on the front porch, who said that a man was still inside.

New program putting Butler County teachers in area factories this summer

Middletown High School teachers Christa Wilson (right) and Jake Senft (middle) learn more about manufacturing steel tubing as part of a new program putting non-tech area teachers into local industries so they can better explain job and career options to their students. Butler Tech's new Manufacturing Educator Externship Team (MEET) program includes participating companies like Middletown-based Phillips Tube Group where they recently spent an eight-hour shift. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

High school teachers can’t teach teens about job opportunities in local industry after graduation unless they know more about those opportunities.

That’s the driving mission behind a new Butler County program this summer putting non-tech career high school teachers into area industrial companies with a focus on updating them on job and career opportunities.

Jon Graft, Butler Tech Superintendent, said the area’s career school system “is excited to be the bridge that connects teachers from our partnering schools with local manufacturing businesses.”

Case of Butler County babysitter convicted of killing 3-year-old featured on national TV show

Lindsay Partin takes the stand in her own defense

The case of Lindsay Partin, a Butler County woman convicted in 2019 in the death of a 3-year-old girl she was babysitting, was featured on Wednesday night on an A&E true crime show.

The episode the series “Under Oath” covered Partin’s case and focused on her own testimony in the case. Hannah Wesche, whom Partin babysat, collapsed at Partin’s Shank Road residence on March 8, 2018 and later died.

Partin was tried over eight days in April 2019. The jury deliberated 12 hours before finding Partin guilty on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and four counts of child endangering. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Prosecutor: How scams are targeting older victims in Butler County

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser . GREG LYNCH/STAFF

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office has continued to stress the need to protect older residents from scams and educate families, which it is calling out during Elder Abuse Awareness Month in June.

The term “elder abuse” is used to encompass the fraudulent crimes committed against and directly targeting those 65 and older. Thesescams are used to manipulate the victim into giving away sensitive and personal information, such as social security or credit card numbers, or even convincing them into wiring money right into the scammer’s bank account.

One example, commonly known as the “grandparent scam,” is used around spring break or summer vacations, a time when grandchildren are out of town. The scammer will contact the victim claiming that a grandchild has been jailed , and they will need to send money for their release.

