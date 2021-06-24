Case of Butler County babysitter convicted of killing 3-year-old featured on national TV show

The episode the series “Under Oath” covered Partin’s case and focused on her own testimony in the case. Hannah Wesche, whom Partin babysat, collapsed at Partin’s Shank Road residence on March 8, 2018 and later died.

Partin was tried over eight days in April 2019. The jury deliberated 12 hours before finding Partin guilty on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and four counts of child endangering. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years.