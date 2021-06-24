One found dead in Hanover Twp. house fire late Wednesday

One person is dead after a fire late Wednesday in the 1400 block of Millville Oxford Road in Hanover Township.
At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, crews from multiple jurisdictions responded a report of a house fully engulfed in flames, with two people reportedly inside, according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said that a deputy arrived on scene in four minutes to find a female resident on the front porch, who said that a man was still inside.
However, the office said, the location and intensity of the fire kept the deputy from going in the house.
Fire units later did enter and found the body of a man in his 60s on the floor.
The cause and origin of the fire has not yet been determined, the sheriff’s office said.
Fire and EMS crews from Hanover, Reily, Ross and Milford Townships all responded to the fire, joined by officials from the State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Butler County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office investigations section.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.