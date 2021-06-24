New trial date set for man accused in Liberty Twp. fatal shooting

Cross is one of three charged in the June 9, 2020 shooting death of Riah Milton, a 25-year-old Cincinnati woman who detectives say was “lured” to a Liberty Twp. park so the suspects could steal her Camaro. A fight ensued, and Milton was shot to death in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. The suspects drove away in Milton’s car, which was eventually ditched in West Chester Twp.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey declared Cross competent for trial on Tuesday after a third psychological evaluation and set a new trial for Sept. 13.