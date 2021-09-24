Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Shooting of two teen brothers in Middletown came during fight with other neighborhood teens
The shooting of Middletown teen brothers Thursday afternoon coupled with other recent neighborhood incidents has prompted tonight’s Middletown football game to be moved from Barnitz Stadium.
At about 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, the boys, ages 15 and 17, were shot on Louis Place, apparently during a fight with other boys on the street, according to the Middletown police report. Officers were originally called for shots fired and people fighting, but while on the way they learned of the double shooting.
One boy was shot in the back, and the other was shot in the groin, according to the report. When officers arrived they were inside their house with their mother. Two suspects were located and taken into custody. The brothers were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Raucous Hamilton school board meeting includes parents arguing against mandatory mask policy
Some Hamilton school parents told the city schools’ governing board Thursday evening they objected to the district’s recent mandatory mask policy for their children.
The sometimes raucous audience of about 50 prompted the board president to admonish some.
Following a presentation by Superintendent Mike Holbrook on the impact of the board’s ordering earlier this month all students and school staffers to be masked while in school buildings, a series of speakers – nine opposing masks and two favoring – filled the 30-minute public comment section of the meeting.
Police: Man shot this morning in Hamilton
Hamilton police are at the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.
Dispatchers received a 911 call about 10:40 a.m. about a man on the street who had been shot, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. Detectives believe the man was shot inside a residence, but the investigation is continuing.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Man sentenced to prison for 2016 slaying of Fairfield High School senior
A Hamilton man received a life sentence Wednesday for the 2016 shooting death of Fairfield High School senior Jaylon Knight.
Mychel King was convicted by a Butler County Common Pleas Common Pleas Court jury last month of aggravated murder, murder, four counts of robbery and two counts of felonious assault.
Knight’s shooting death on March 11, 2016, remained unsolved for years until King’s arrested on Dec. 8, 2020, after an indictment was returned.
Fairfield pumpkin carver featured on Season 2 of Food Network’s ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’
William Wilson’s first pumpkin carving competition was several years ago at the Columbus Zoo.
His friend, Jonathon Michael, encouraged him to enter that competition and the Fairfield resident took second place. It was his first competition, and he “got some notice,” Wilson said.
After that, he got regular gigs, being booked as a professional.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Middletown mixed-media art exhibit takes visitors into another dimension
You wouldn’t call Portōpia just an art exhibit the same way you wouldn’t call a Ferrari just an automobile.
It’s more like an immersive art installation that transports visitors through sight, sound, smell, taste and touch to another dimension.
Someone referred to the 5,000-square-foot space in the historic Torchlight Pass in Middletown as “a happy haunted house” because of its many themed rooms and Cassie Dyer, one of the 14 featured artists, said, “I like that.”