Middletown football game moved after shooting, pellet gun incidents this week

Middletown Schools announced Thursday night that the game against Colerain High School that was originally to be played at Barnitz Stadium has been moved to Colerain. The decision came at the recommendation of Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

“This decision comes after multiple recent incidents in our neighborhoods. While decisions like these are never fun or easy, it is our duty to ensure the safety of our students, spectators, and visitors,” the district’s post says.