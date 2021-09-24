Raucous Hamilton school board meeting includes parents arguing against mandatory mask policy

Fellow school parent Jennifer Gaston, told the board “your policy is a mistake and I implore you to reverse it and unmask our children.”

But Holbrook earlier told the board when it approved mandatory masks in an emergency board meeting in early September – with no public participates present – the district had 903 students out of classes due to quarantines and 81 students testing positive for the virus.

At that time, the district had a policy where masks for students were strongly recommended.

But as of 10 a.m. Thursday, he said, the district had lowered its quarantine number of students to 210 and those testing positive to 42.

“What we are doing seems to be working. More students are in school today than when we started this (mandatory masks),” said Holbrook.