Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Hamilton police early this morning charged Gary Walter, 37, with felonious assault after they say he repeatedly stabbed Jarrel Marchez Freeman, including in the neck, at 255 Fairview Ave. in the Lindenwald neighborhood.

Freeman was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, and he later was airlifted to the Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering.

Last Broad Street Bash in downtown Middletown kicks off Wednesday

David Skaggs and Victoria Morris dance to the music of the Nick Netherton Band during last year’s first Broad Street Bash in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

After having last season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a popular downtown music festival is returning for its final year in the current location.

The 15th Broad Street Bash kicks off its 2021 season Wednesday night at Governor’s Square Park. Organizer Adriane Scherrer said she always dreamed the Bash would draw visitors downtown in hopes of filling some of the vacant storefronts with businesses.

Now that numerous restaurants, bars and retail stores have opened on Central Avenue, Scherrer said: “My work is done.”

Middletown native Schwarber ties MLB record

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber celebrates his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Middletown native Kyle Schwarber is experiencing quite the power surge.

Schwarber cracked three home runs Sunday in the Washington Nationals’ 5-2 win over the New York Mets. He’s hit nine home runs in 11 games since being moved to the leadoff spot in the batting order, according to MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato.

Schwarber hit a pair of homers in the Nats’ 6-2 win over the Mets in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, allowing him to tie a MLB record with five homers in his last two games. Five HRs in two games has happened several times in MLB history, most recently by the White Sox Jose Abreu, according to Camerato.

Billy Yanks bourbon bar closer to opening in Hamilton: What to know

The Billy Yanks bourbon bar on Main Street is nearing completion, with hopes of a late-July opening. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Creation of the Billy Yanks bourbon bar in Hamilton is progressing, with hopes of opening next month.

General Manager Jason Campbell told the Journal-News he hopes to open in late July.

That would be more good news for Hamilton’s Main Street business corridor, which like many areas nationwide is emerging from the economic doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it can add a further spark to the increasingly energized area with potential to attract new visitors to the city, believes Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

High school football: Hamilton, Lakota East standouts commit to Division I schools

Lakota East's Charlie Kenrich carries the football during their game against Middletown Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. Lakota East defeated Middletown 21-9. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A pair of seniors from the Greater Miami Conference found college football homes over the weekend.

Charlie Kenrich of Lakota East announced a commitment to Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

He had more than a dozen offers, including schools from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Ivy League according to 247Sports.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Middletown Pride event returns Friday after one-year absence: What to know about the plans

Last year’s second annual Pride event in Middletown attracted hundreds of people downtown. No public events are planned this month due to the coronavirus. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

One of the organizers of Middletown’s Pride festival isn’t sure what to expect Friday night after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Melissa Kutzera knows one thing: It will be fun.

“We are super excited,” she said. “We haven’t seen some of our old friends for so long.”

This will be the third Pride event in Middletown after successful festivals in 2018 and 2019.

