Last Broad Street Bash in downtown Middletown kicks off Wednesday

There will be three Broad Street Bashes this year and the city-sponsored July 3 Broad Street Blast celebration at Smith Park that will conclude with fireworks presented by Kettering Health.

Over the years, Scherrer said, the Bash received financial support up to $10,000 from either Anheuser-Busch or Miller. Scherrer said between 80 to 100 cases of beer were sold and profits supported the Bash, which cost about $4,000-$6,000 to put on.

But when Middletown became the first city in the state with a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in 2015, patrons to the free Broad Street Bash purchased drinks from downtown bars/restaurants and carried them outside to the event.

Beer sales at the Bash dropped to 25 cases per concert, Scherrer said.

Then the two beer distributors dropped their sponsorships.

Scherrer said Budweiser products will be sold at all Broad Street Bash concerts. The beer booths are manned by non-profit groups and they keep their tips.

There also will be at least two food trucks at each Bash.

The Broad Street Bash returns this year after last season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

BROAD STREET BASH SCHEDULE

All free concerts last from 7-9:30 p.m. at Governor’s Square.

Wednesday: Steel Cuts

July 14: Doug Hart Band, blues/rock band

July 28: Amy Newhart Band, country

BROAD STREET BLAST SCHEDULE

July 3, Smith Park

Disc jockey (4-11 p.m.), Drive (6-7:30 p.m.), Jose Madrigal The Ultimate Santana Experience (8-9:30 p.m.), fireworks and pyrotechnic jump by Fastrax skydivers (9:45 p.m.).