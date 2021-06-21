Last Broad Street Bash in downtown Middletown kicks off Wednesday

After having last season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a popular downtown music festival is returning for its final year in the current location.
The 15th Broad Street Bash kicks off its 2021 season Wednesday night at Governor’s Square Park. Organizer Adriane Scherrer said she always dreamed the Bash would draw visitors downtown in hopes of filling some of the vacant storefronts with businesses.
Now that numerous restaurants, bars and retail stores have opened on Central Avenue, Scherrer said: “My work is done.”
Next year, she said, the music festival may change names and move to the east side of Verity Parkway in hopes of stimulating businesses on that end of downtown. She mentioned The Slice and White Dog Distilling Company.
“They need foot traffic,” she said.
There will be three Broad Street Bashes this year and the city-sponsored July 3 Broad Street Blast celebration at Smith Park that will conclude with fireworks presented by Kettering Health.
Over the years, Scherrer said, the Bash received financial support up to $10,000 from either Anheuser-Busch or Miller. Scherrer said between 80 to 100 cases of beer were sold and profits supported the Bash, which cost about $4,000-$6,000 to put on.
But when Middletown became the first city in the state with a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in 2015, patrons to the free Broad Street Bash purchased drinks from downtown bars/restaurants and carried them outside to the event.
Beer sales at the Bash dropped to 25 cases per concert, Scherrer said.
Then the two beer distributors dropped their sponsorships.
Scherrer said Budweiser products will be sold at all Broad Street Bash concerts. The beer booths are manned by non-profit groups and they keep their tips.
There also will be at least two food trucks at each Bash.
Credit: Nick Graham
BROAD STREET BASH SCHEDULE
All free concerts last from 7-9:30 p.m. at Governor’s Square.
Wednesday: Steel Cuts
July 14: Doug Hart Band, blues/rock band
July 28: Amy Newhart Band, country
BROAD STREET BLAST SCHEDULE
July 3, Smith Park
Disc jockey (4-11 p.m.), Drive (6-7:30 p.m.), Jose Madrigal The Ultimate Santana Experience (8-9:30 p.m.), fireworks and pyrotechnic jump by Fastrax skydivers (9:45 p.m.).