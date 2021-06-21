Middletown Pride event returns Friday after one-year absence: What to know about the plans

One of the organizers of Middletown’s Pride festival isn’t sure what to expect Friday night after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Melissa Kutzera knows one thing: It will be fun.
“We are super excited,” she said. “We haven’t seen some of our old friends for so long.”
This will be the third Pride event in Middletown after successful festivals in 2018 and 2019.
Kutzera said the schedule for Friday is smaller than in 2019 when hundreds of people participated in the Pride parade and attended the drag queen show.
“It will still be magical,” said Kutzera, who is married to Diana Arnold with an adopted daughter, Leona Catherine. “We hope people bring a spirit and make it their own.”
Besides a self-guided Color Crawl downtown, Rainbow Beer Crawl for adults, 100-meter High Heel Dash, drag show and live music, there will be educational and outreach booths, she said.
Earlier this month, Hamilton hosted its first in-person Pride event. It was well received and about 1,000 people attended the event that included a parade that started at Rotary Park and traveled to Marcum Park, a festival and a concert at RiversEdge Amphitheater.
Kutzera hopes Middletown can “feed off” Hamilton’s momentum.
The goal of the Pride event, she said, is for all people, regardless of their sexual orientation, to come downtown and participate in the festivities.
“You are part of our community,” she said.
If history is any indication, there will be protestors Friday in downtown Middletown. Kutzera said she believes in free speech, but she doesn’t understand the point of the protestors.
“What’s their goal?” she asked “I won’t protest them.”
MIDDLETOWN PRIDE SCHEDULLE
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Downtown Middletown
EVENTS: 5-9 p.m.: Have your own parade with the self-guided Color Crawl Downtown; Rainbow Beer Crawl for adults; Disc jockey and vendors at Governor’s Square; Live music at White Dog and New Ales; 100-meter High Heel Dash; 10 p.m.: Drag show by Harlee’s Hideout at Leos at The Slice.