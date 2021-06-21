Middletown Pride event returns Friday after one-year absence: What to know about the plans

“It will still be magical,” said Kutzera, who is married to Diana Arnold with an adopted daughter, Leona Catherine. “We hope people bring a spirit and make it their own.”

Besides a self-guided Color Crawl downtown, Rainbow Beer Crawl for adults, 100-meter High Heel Dash, drag show and live music, there will be educational and outreach booths, she said.

Earlier this month, Hamilton hosted its first in-person Pride event. It was well received and about 1,000 people attended the event that included a parade that started at Rotary Park and traveled to Marcum Park, a festival and a concert at RiversEdge Amphitheater.

Kutzera hopes Middletown can “feed off” Hamilton’s momentum.

The goal of the Pride event, she said, is for all people, regardless of their sexual orientation, to come downtown and participate in the festivities.

“You are part of our community,” she said.

If history is any indication, there will be protestors Friday in downtown Middletown. Kutzera said she believes in free speech, but she doesn’t understand the point of the protestors.

“What’s their goal?” she asked “I won’t protest them.”

MIDDLETOWN PRIDE SCHEDULLE

WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Downtown Middletown

EVENTS: 5-9 p.m.: Have your own parade with the self-guided Color Crawl Downtown; Rainbow Beer Crawl for adults; Disc jockey and vendors at Governor’s Square; Live music at White Dog and New Ales; 100-meter High Heel Dash; 10 p.m.: Drag show by Harlee’s Hideout at Leos at The Slice.