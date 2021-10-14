Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. today in the area of Central Avenue and North Highview Drive.

The bus was traveling west on Central and turning left from Central to Highview when it was struck by a pickup truck traveling east on Central. The truck hit the bus in the back right corner, according to our reporter on the scene.

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Liberty Twp. shooting

Caption Tyree Cross was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court for the June 2020 shooting death of Riah Milton. NICK GRAHAM

A Cincinnati man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for a 2020 shooting death in Liberty Twp.

Tyree Cross, 26, pleaded guilty last month to murder for the June 9, 2020, fatal shooting of Riah Milton.

Cross was one of three people charged in the slaying of the 25-year-old Cincinnati woman who detectives say was “lured” to a Liberty Twp. park so the suspects could steal her Camaro. A fight ensued, and Milton was shot to death in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. The suspects drove away in Milton’s car, which was eventually ditched in West Chester Twp.

City unveils street sign for beloved police officer who served 44 years, 26 in Middletown schools

Caption Bev Davis, who was married to Middletown police officer Mike Davis for 27 years, unveils a street sign in his honor during a ceremony Wednesday near Manchester Road. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

If not for two persistent police officers most Middletown residents may not have heard of Mike Davis.

He joined the Middletown Division of Police as a cadet in 1966 and served as a motorcycle police officer and narcotics detective. Years later, Harvey Poff approached Davis about taking over his position as a school police officer when he retired.

Davis had no interest in shifting roles, he said.

Fairfield getting new self-service BMV station to help avoid lines

Caption Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, announce the new BMV self-service kiosks located throughout the state during a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Meijer in Fairfield. There are nine kiosks throughout the state where Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles customers can renew registration stickers and more. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says he wants to make people’s lives easier, and that includes avoiding notorious long lines at the BMV.

On Wednesday, Husted announced at Meijer in Fairfield the latest way Ohioans can avoid having to go into a bureau of motor vehicles location. At nine locations across the state, including at the Meijer in Huber Heights, Ohio rolled out the Ohio BMV Express kiosk, which will allow motorists to renew and print vehicle registration and registration stickers for license plates.

“Aspirationally speaking, I don’t want you ever to have to go into the BMV ever again,” Husted said.

Bond set at $1 million for man charged in Hamilton beating death

Caption Bond was set Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court for Kahreem Brown who is charged with murder and felonious assault on a beating death last month. NICK GRAHAM

Bond was set Tuesday in Butler County Court at $1 million for a Florida man charged in a Hamilton beating death last month.

Larry C. Ingram, 58, of the 400 block of Knightsbridge, was fatally assaulted at about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29 apparently by a man who called 911 for help, but didn’t know where he was.

Kahreem G. Brown, 24, who has been living with family in the area, but is from Florida, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury last week for murder and felonious assault.

JUST IN: See Ohio report card data for your school district

Caption Fairborn Primary students work on computers in the classroom Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The School district has a levy on the ballot May 4. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Ohio’s report card system for K-12 schools usually includes letter grades for overall performance, and for a number of individual metrics — academic achievement, year-over-year progress, graduation rate and much more.

Those letter grades were not included in the report card for the COVID-disrupted 2020-21 school year, but some of the raw data was listed.

See below for how local school districts fared on academic, graduation and attendance measures, with explanations of each at the bottom of the chart.

