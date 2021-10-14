Crash involving school bus reported in Middletown

A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus has been reported in Middletown.
The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue and North Highview Drive.
The bus was traveling west on Central and turning left from Central to Highview when it was struck by a truck traveling east on Central. The truck hit the bus in the back right corner, according to our reporter on the scene.
Seven medical crews responded to the scene. There are no serious injuries, according to dispatchers.
We will update this story when we learn more.
