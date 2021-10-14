Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Liberty Twp. shooting

Kaleb Tooson, 20, of Liberty Twp. was facing the same charges in Milton’s shooting death. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 14. He was also in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing, but instead entered a plea of guilty to murder. His sentencing is set for Dec. 7.

Cross and Tooson have both been housed in the Butler County Jail since their arrest on $1 million bonds.

In July 2020, the third person involved — a 14-year-old Lakota East student — was sentenced to six months of home confinement for her role in the shooting. The juvenile had her six-month commitment to the Ohio Department of Youth Services suspended by Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Kathleen Romans. The girl pleaded true to the charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.