A ‘hidden gem’ Butler County company gets $61.4 million defense contract to make missile parts

“It’s a significant contract because the Middletown facility has been doing this work for the past 20 years,” she said.

Podaima said about 150 people are employed at the Middletown facility.

“This is positive news that supports our commitment to creating a skilled workforce for aviation-related jobs in Middletown,” said Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown’s economic development director. “We will continue to work with our JobsOhio partners for new projects in our (federal) Opportunity Zone which encompasses our Middletown Regional Airport.”

Lyons said the city is looking forward to working with Magellan and their workforce needs.

“Congratulations to Magellan Aerospace and their Middletown team,” said Rick Pearce, president/CEO of The Chamber Serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton. “We all know how COVID-19 has negatively impacted the aerospace industry and flight travel during the past year.”

Pearce said Magellan and its predecessor company, Aeronca, have a long history of supplying highly specialized elements to the aerospace industry, including the early space program.

“Magellan Aerospace is a truly hidden gem in the manufacturing industry in our service area,” he said.

Aeronca was a major producer of light general aviation aircraft from 1928 to 1951. Since then, it has been a manufacturer of components. The company was part of Fleet Aerospace, which formed Magellan in 1996.

Magellan’s Middletown facility also makes honeycomb structures, according to the company. The honeycomb structures are used for the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System for the Navy’s newest Ford class of aircraft carriers.

Magellan supplies components for military and commercial aircraft such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and gas turbine components for airplanes, helicopters and military vehicles such as the M-1 Abrams tank.

Magellan Aerospace is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.