Butler County officials urge continued precautions as COVID-19 vaccines are delivered

Verlena Stewart, assistant executive director of the Community Building Institute in Middletown, said the organization received 30 to distribute.

Stewart said they reached out to local churches and other organizations that might be interested in acquiring a station, as it has when distributing masks. As of last week, about 10 of the hand sanitizing stations were distributed.

Jackie Phillips, Middletown health commissioner, said mitigation protocols still need to be followed.

“Don’t let your guard down,” she said.

Phillips said the vaccine provides about 70% to 80% protection in the first dose, and up to 95% in the second booster dose taken 21 to 28 days after the first shot, depending on the vaccine. She noted that not everyone develops antibodies at the same rates as others.

The Middletown City Health Department has received 1,350 doses of the vaccine and has vaccinated about 930 people since mid-December, said Shelby Quinlivan, city spokeswoman.

Phillips said 100 people received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic Wednesday at the Middletown City Building.

The Middletown City Health Department conducted a drive-in clinic Wednesday at the First Baptist Church to provide the COVID-19 vaccination for people 80 years and older. City officials ask residents to be patient in scheduling appointments as the online and phone systems have been overwhelmed. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF MIDDLETOWN

People can call their local healthcare providers to schedule appointments and various outlets such as Kroger, Primary Health Care Solutions, Meijer and Atrium Medical Center will begin offering vaccinations, she said. In addition, other providers such as doctor’s offices, pharmacies and hospitals will be offering vaccinations soon.

“Stay persistent and be patient,” Phillips said. “The registration sites online and via phone are overwhelmed with calls seeking information and appointments.