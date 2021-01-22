Butler County officials urge continued precautions as COVID-19 vaccines are delivered

As distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines continue in Butler County, local health officials are warning residents that health precautions against the virus need to continue.
To do that, officials are continuing efforts to assist residents with wearing masks, social distancing and frequent washing or disinfecting of hands.
For the past several months, Butler County has been distributing hand sanitizing stations to public buildings, schools, local health departments, special events, visitors bureaus and other locations where people might gather according to Matt Haverkos, Butler County Emergency Services director. He said the distribution was also extended to community organizations, schools, libraries, and churches.
Haverkos said nearly 1,000 of these hand sanitizing stations have been distributed throughout the county in a cooperative effort spearheaded by the Butler County commissioners; the Middletown, Hamilton and Butler County health commissioners; the county EMA; all five of the chambers of commerce in the county; and the Butler County Visitors Bureau.
“This has been a really great program,” he said.
Verlena Stewart, assistant executive director of the Community Building Institute in Middletown, said the organization received 30 to distribute.
Stewart said they reached out to local churches and other organizations that might be interested in acquiring a station, as it has when distributing masks. As of last week, about 10 of the hand sanitizing stations were distributed.
Jackie Phillips, Middletown health commissioner, said mitigation protocols still need to be followed.
“Don’t let your guard down,” she said.
Phillips said the vaccine provides about 70% to 80% protection in the first dose, and up to 95% in the second booster dose taken 21 to 28 days after the first shot, depending on the vaccine. She noted that not everyone develops antibodies at the same rates as others.
The Middletown City Health Department has received 1,350 doses of the vaccine and has vaccinated about 930 people since mid-December, said Shelby Quinlivan, city spokeswoman.
Phillips said 100 people received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic Wednesday at the Middletown City Building.
People can call their local healthcare providers to schedule appointments and various outlets such as Kroger, Primary Health Care Solutions, Meijer and Atrium Medical Center will begin offering vaccinations, she said. In addition, other providers such as doctor’s offices, pharmacies and hospitals will be offering vaccinations soon.
“Stay persistent and be patient,” Phillips said. “The registration sites online and via phone are overwhelmed with calls seeking information and appointments.