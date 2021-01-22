39 indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Rodrigo Medina, 211 Mt. Vernon Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on seven counts each of gross sexual imposition and rape, and four counts each of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Reginald L. Thornton, 1804 Columbia Ave., #A, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence (direct).

Robert A. Kennedy Jr., 5103 Hawaiian Terrance, Apt. 7, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in heroin.

Sean Bryan Matthews, 235 Industrial Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Kristian Chandler, 2 Ramsey Drive, Apt. B, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of possession of marijuana.

Josue S. Gomez-Sanchez, 5174 Hamilton Middletown Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Christopher Spaulding, 4928 Strathmore Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of credit cards (direct).

John Batovsky, 6643 Willow Bend Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Tuesday Samone Hampton Richardson, 92 Cain Ave., Hamilton; indicted two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Damon D. Philpot, 341 S. 4th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron Thomas Candy, 835 Long Praire Drive, Katy, Tx.; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Frenchman Willoughby, 439 S. Second St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stacey J. Wilkerson, 1015 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation and aggravated menacing.

Brian D. Cornthwaite, 109 E. Roger Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Kristopher Michael Laboffe, 455 Wencella Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary and attempted abduction.

Jayson D. Wilmont, 1229 Minor Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

John Murphy Hayes, 26929 Greenbrooke Drive, Olmstead Falls; indicted on one count of sexual battery (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Bradley Joseph Austin, 1717 7th St., Portsmouth; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Amanda Joycelyn Gilbert, 507 Highland St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kevin Douglas Cawley, 9660 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kevin Matthew Tallon, 6022 Grand Vista Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, assault, domestic violence, violating a protection order, and criminal damaging or endangering.

John W. Barnthouse, 103 N. 3rd, Apt. 26, Waynesville; indicted on three counts each of forgery and petty theft, and one count each of theft and theft from a person in a protected class.

Zachary Thomas McGlothin, 57 N. Main St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole Alexandria Miracle, 924 Huffman Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and permitting drug abuse.

Brandon William Hensley, 5608 Zoar Road, Lot 276, Morrow; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and failure to stop after an accident.

Erson Someng Maras, 3006 Sir Barton Court, Mount Joliet, Tn.; indicted on one count each of grand theft, receiving stolen property and petty theft.

Kyle Tristan Jackson, 8696 Daly Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Dontraves Brown, 849 Blanche St., Dayton; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Melissa S. Klepinger, 914 Windfield Way, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Lane Phelps, 9860 Davis Road, Loveland; indicted on one count each of trafficking in L.S.D., trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, trafficking in cocaine, and possessing criminal tools.

Timmy Johnson, 6205 Kennedy Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Chad Michael Creech, 905 Turtlecreek Union Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Nicholas A. Wilson, 984 Somerset Drive, Apt. 6, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Zevonte Coleman, 1125 Grafton Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Don Wallace Ellis Jr., 215 N. High St., Apt. 4, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathaniel Odell Mitchell, 6503 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Eddie Andrews, 4915 Saddlebrook Lane, Apt. 16, Louisville, Ky.; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs; one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; trafficking in heroin; possession of heroin; aggravated trafficking in drugs; trafficking in drugs; possession of cocaine; possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed Metabolite of a controlled substance.

Donald Ray Center III, 2479 Mason-Montgomery Road, Lot 147, Mason; indicted on one count of failure to register.

James Nathaniel Jewell, 5000 Mary Louise Court, Morrow; indicted on three count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.