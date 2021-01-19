Teens injured after crashing alleged stolen vehicle in Middletown

The crash happened about 4:42 a.m. in the 400 block of Auburn Street, and the vehicle narrowly missed a house, according to Middletown police and residents. Two teenage boys were injured, and a medical helicopter was called to transport one to an area hospital.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said after talking with Trenton Police, detectives learned the Pontiac had been stolen from Trenton. There was no police pursuit at the time of the crash, he said.