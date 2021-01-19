Teens injured after crashing alleged stolen vehicle in Middletown

Two teens were seriously injured this morning in a Middletown crash that involved a vehicle allegedly stolen from Trenton.
The crash happened about 4:42 a.m. in the 400 block of Auburn Street, and the vehicle narrowly missed a house, according to Middletown police and residents. Two teenage boys were injured, and a medical helicopter was called to transport one to an area hospital.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk said after talking with Trenton Police, detectives learned the Pontiac had been stolen from Trenton. There was no police pursuit at the time of the crash, he said.
Acting Trenton Police Chief Dave Rosenfelder said the resident realized the vehicle was missing this morning and reported it stolen at 4:53 a.m. The Pontiac Torrent was stolen from Heritage Drive.
“Middletown contacted us. They put two and two together,” Rosenfelder said.
Birk said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Investigation Team is investigating the crash.