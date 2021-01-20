X

Multiple Butler County murder suspects appear in court during busy week

By Lauren Pack

In a busy week for Butler County Common Pleas Court, several defendants charged with murder appeared before judges last week.

A Feb. 2 trial for Kaleb Tooson, 19, who is charged with a June shooting death in Liberty Twp., was canceled by Judge Dan Haughey. Tooson is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 23 for a hearing at which a new trial date may be set.

Tooson is one of three charged in the shooting death of Riah Milton of Cincinnati on June 9. He is also charged with two counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Kaleb Tooson BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Detectives say Milton was “lured” to a Liberty Twp. park so the suspects could steal Milton’s Camaro. A fight ensued, and Milton was shot to death in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. The suspects drove away in Milton’s car, which was eventually ditched in West Chester Twp.

Tyree Jeffery Cross, 25, of Cincinnati, who is facing the same charges in the case, is scheduled to be in court this week. Both men are being held in jail in lieu of $1 million bonds

A summer trial date was also set for Cameron Kyles, 19, who is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the Oct. 12, 2019 murder of Michael Stewart II in his Middletown home.

Cameron Kyles FILE
Haughey set the latest trial date of Aug. 23. Kyles’ trial has been continued twice while defense motions were considered and Kyles’ competency was evaluated.

Cameron Wilson, charged with murder in the June shooting death of Darrian Schamel in Hamilton, and Marquan Cook, charged in an October fatal shooting outside the 513 Lounge in Middletown, were both in court Thursday for hearings before Judge Jennifer McElfresh.

Cameron Treitay Kid Wilson BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was taken into custody earlier this month at his Hamilton County residence and charged with murder and felonious assault in Shamel’s killing. He is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 18. He is being held in lieu of $1 million.

Cook, 28, was apprehended Nov. 6 in Tampa, Florida, by U.S. Marshals and remained housed in the Hillsborough County Jail until his transport to the Butler County Jail in December.

Cook is accused of shooting Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. to death during the early morning hours of Oct. 11 at the 513 Lounge on North Verity Parkway. He is also being held on a $1 million bond. Cook is scheduled to be back in court for pre-trial hearing on Feb. 18.

Marquan Cook BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
