Multiple Butler County murder suspects appear in court during busy week

Tyree Jeffery Cross, 25, of Cincinnati, who is facing the same charges in the case, is scheduled to be in court this week. Both men are being held in jail in lieu of $1 million bonds

A summer trial date was also set for Cameron Kyles, 19, who is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the Oct. 12, 2019 murder of Michael Stewart II in his Middletown home.

Cameron Kyles FILE

Haughey set the latest trial date of Aug. 23. Kyles’ trial has been continued twice while defense motions were considered and Kyles’ competency was evaluated.

Cameron Wilson, charged with murder in the June shooting death of Darrian Schamel in Hamilton, and Marquan Cook, charged in an October fatal shooting outside the 513 Lounge in Middletown, were both in court Thursday for hearings before Judge Jennifer McElfresh.

Cameron Treitay Kid Wilson BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was taken into custody earlier this month at his Hamilton County residence and charged with murder and felonious assault in Shamel’s killing. He is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 18. He is being held in lieu of $1 million.

Cook, 28, was apprehended Nov. 6 in Tampa, Florida, by U.S. Marshals and remained housed in the Hillsborough County Jail until his transport to the Butler County Jail in December.

Cook is accused of shooting Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. to death during the early morning hours of Oct. 11 at the 513 Lounge on North Verity Parkway. He is also being held on a $1 million bond. Cook is scheduled to be back in court for pre-trial hearing on Feb. 18.