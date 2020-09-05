Trial date set for teen charged in fatal Liberty Twp. shooting during car theft attempt

A teen charged with murder in a June shooting death in Liberty Twp. was back in court last week, and a 2021 trial date was set.
Butler County Common Pleas Judge Charles Pater set Kaleb Tooson’s trial for Feb. 2, 2021.
Tooson, 18, is one of three charged in the shooting death of Riah Milton of Cincinnati on June 9. Detectives say Milton was “lured” to a Liberty Twp. park so the suspects could steal Milton’s Camaro. A fight ensued, and Milton was shot to death in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. The suspects drove away in Milton’s car, which was eventually ditched in West Chester Twp.
He is also charged with two counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated robbery.
Tyree Jeffery Cross, 25, of Cincinnati, who is facing the same charges, is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 26 in Pater’s courtroom. Both men are being held in jail in lieu of $1 million bonds.
The third person involved — a 14-year-old Lakota East student — was sentenced to six months of home confinement for her role in the Liberty Twp. shooting. The juvenile had her six-month commitment to the Ohio Department of Youth Services suspended by Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Kathleen Romans. The girl was adjudicated on July 2 on the charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.