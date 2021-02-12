53 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
BUTLER COUNTY
James J. Stamper, 904 Belle Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.
Jeffery M. Kirchgessner, 3391 Harry Lee Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric L. Crawford, 170 Whitaker Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.
Timothy P. Price, Jr., 8756 Brent Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Joshua M. Bailey, 145 Parklane Drive, Lagrange; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.
William Carl Glenn, 4005 Jewell St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass, possessing drug abuse instruments (direct), and attempted petty theft (direct).
Benjamin M Brinker, 1005 Mill St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct).
Gregory W. Robbins, 7111 Yankee Estates Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Danielle Calhoun, 407 Moore St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of disorderly conduct.
Joseph E. Andriacco, 1037 Wells St., Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of forgery and one count of theft by deception (direct).
Edward V. Garrity, 2011 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of inducing panic.
Jennifer N. Tester, 515 S. Third St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Lavender Benge, 1100 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Daprece Daniels, 147 Timberhill Drive, Apt. B, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault and resisting arrest.
Jonnie Palmer Palm, 10110 Princeton Glendale Road, #114, West Chester; indicted on one count of failure of duty to register (direct).
Nicholas Jeremiah Watson, 4638 Freedom Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of kidnapping (direct) and assault (direct).
Jamaal Floyd Pickens, 4632 Eastern Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of felonious assault (direct).
James D. Sheek, III, 2903 Flemming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class (direct).
James Edward Clark, 221 Smalley Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Quran E Giles, 11481 Geneva Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Suzanne G. Pink, 700 E. Lambert St., Bunnell, Fl.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Justin Hollon, 3350 W. Main St., Lot 27, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Brandon G. Freeman, 523 N. 6th St., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
David B. Drake II, 25 N. Plains Road, The Plains; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.
Shaunte Dannielle Griffith, 736 1/2 Tibbal St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.
Lena Michelle Miniard, 1857 N. Union Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of sexual battery.
John Mark Kincaid, 7769 Sharts Road, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Spencer Chilcote, 6065 Donna Jay Drive, Apt. 12, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Michael McGuire, 60 Gorman Lane, Reading; indicted on one count of grand theft.
Danny C. Eckler, 481 Henrico St., Harrodsburg, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; trafficking in cocaine; possession of cocaine; trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; trafficking in drugs; possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance; and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Jeffrey A. Wheat, 142 Simmons St., Apt. D, Versailles, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs.
Brendan Shane Nolan, 4513 River Cove Drive, Kings Mill; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in Hashish, and possessing criminal tools.
Dlaquan Lamanik Millerton-Hart, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of escape and possessing criminal tools.
Kyle Xavier Bonaparte, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of escape and possessing criminal tools.
Jonathan Keith Musgrove, 1400 Botto Ave., Xenia; indicted on one count of theft.
Cassie Thierauf, 1116 Gilsey Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Timothy Williams, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.
Kimberly Jean Lyons, 332 Jameson Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of counterfeiting.
Keondre Curtis, 319 Abington Ave., Zanesville; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Cary B. Tibbs, 129 W. Silver St., Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.
Brittany Nichole Sizemore, 197 King Ave., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Angella Mosley, 915 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, petty theft, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.
James Nicholas Wilson, 116 Grimes St., Apt. E, Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, petty theft, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Teddy Allen Goodwin, 7021 Thompson Road, Goshen; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and resisting arrest.
Michael Kevin Little, 2800 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.
Carlee Marie Allen, 404 E. Pike St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Shannon Thomas, 1701 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Tinker, 3420 Evanston Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.
Randall Wayne Colwell, 2299 Chesterfield Lane, Batavia; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Daniel Lee Fueston, 423 Forest Ave., Apt. H, Franklin; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Kristal Jo Guard, 2829 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Cierra Paige Strangarity, 126 Iglehart St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.