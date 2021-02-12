53 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jeffery M. Kirchgessner, 3391 Harry Lee Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric L. Crawford, 170 Whitaker Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Timothy P. Price, Jr., 8756 Brent Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joshua M. Bailey, 145 Parklane Drive, Lagrange; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

William Carl Glenn, 4005 Jewell St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass, possessing drug abuse instruments (direct), and attempted petty theft (direct).

Benjamin M Brinker, 1005 Mill St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct).

Gregory W. Robbins, 7111 Yankee Estates Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Danielle Calhoun, 407 Moore St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of disorderly conduct.

Joseph E. Andriacco, 1037 Wells St., Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of forgery and one count of theft by deception (direct).

Edward V. Garrity, 2011 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of inducing panic.

Jennifer N. Tester, 515 S. Third St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Lavender Benge, 1100 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Daprece Daniels, 147 Timberhill Drive, Apt. B, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault and resisting arrest.

Jonnie Palmer Palm, 10110 Princeton Glendale Road, #114, West Chester; indicted on one count of failure of duty to register (direct).

Nicholas Jeremiah Watson, 4638 Freedom Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of kidnapping (direct) and assault (direct).

Jamaal Floyd Pickens, 4632 Eastern Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of felonious assault (direct).

James D. Sheek, III, 2903 Flemming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class (direct).

James Edward Clark, 221 Smalley Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Quran E Giles, 11481 Geneva Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Suzanne G. Pink, 700 E. Lambert St., Bunnell, Fl.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Justin Hollon, 3350 W. Main St., Lot 27, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brandon G. Freeman, 523 N. 6th St., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

David B. Drake II, 25 N. Plains Road, The Plains; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Shaunte Dannielle Griffith, 736 1/2 Tibbal St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Lena Michelle Miniard, 1857 N. Union Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of sexual battery.

John Mark Kincaid, 7769 Sharts Road, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Spencer Chilcote, 6065 Donna Jay Drive, Apt. 12, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Michael McGuire, 60 Gorman Lane, Reading; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Danny C. Eckler, 481 Henrico St., Harrodsburg, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; trafficking in cocaine; possession of cocaine; trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; trafficking in drugs; possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance; and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jeffrey A. Wheat, 142 Simmons St., Apt. D, Versailles, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs.

Brendan Shane Nolan, 4513 River Cove Drive, Kings Mill; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in Hashish, and possessing criminal tools.

Dlaquan Lamanik Millerton-Hart, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of escape and possessing criminal tools.

Kyle Xavier Bonaparte, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of escape and possessing criminal tools.

Jonathan Keith Musgrove, 1400 Botto Ave., Xenia; indicted on one count of theft.

Cassie Thierauf, 1116 Gilsey Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Timothy Williams, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Kimberly Jean Lyons, 332 Jameson Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of counterfeiting.

Keondre Curtis, 319 Abington Ave., Zanesville; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Cary B. Tibbs, 129 W. Silver St., Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittany Nichole Sizemore, 197 King Ave., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Angella Mosley, 915 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, petty theft, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

James Nicholas Wilson, 116 Grimes St., Apt. E, Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, petty theft, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Teddy Allen Goodwin, 7021 Thompson Road, Goshen; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and resisting arrest.

Michael Kevin Little, 2800 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Carlee Marie Allen, 404 E. Pike St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shannon Thomas, 1701 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Tinker, 3420 Evanston Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Randall Wayne Colwell, 2299 Chesterfield Lane, Batavia; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Lee Fueston, 423 Forest Ave., Apt. H, Franklin; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kristal Jo Guard, 2829 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Cierra Paige Strangarity, 126 Iglehart St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.