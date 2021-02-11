Man admits to shooting his girlfriend last May in Middletown

Middletown police say people at the house and witnesses were not truthful at the beginning of the investigation about what happened when the teen was shot.

Officers were called to the home at about 10:40 p.m. The girl was in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound in her pelvis.

The victim’s brother told police he was walking on Young Street getting ready to cross 14th Avenue when he heard two gunshots and saw an SUV driving away. He said he heard his sister scream and found her shot in the alley, then carried her into the house.

The teen’s mother called 911, saying her daughter had been shot in the alley.

Police say an investigation revealed the girl was shot in her bedroom and pointed to Calhoun as the shooter.

The incident stemmed from a boyfriend/girlfriend argument, police say. The girl was shot between the legs, according to police and statements from her mother in the 911 call.