5 uplifting stories: Middletown’s only female firefighter, woman lives long enough to experience 2-22-22 for the second time and more

That’s because Celine Schank, one of the seven firefighters pinned Friday morning during a ceremony at Fire Headquarters, was the third female in the last 20 years to pass the stringent physical agility test, Lolli said.

Schank, 24, a 2015 Lakota West High School product, graduated from Butler Tech Fire Rescue Academy in 2020 and for the last five months has worked part-time for the Stonelick Twp. Fire Department. She was encouraged by some friends and fellow firefighters to apply for a position in Middletown.

Butler County woman lives long enough to experience 2-22-22 for the second time

Caption Glendora "Doe" Bicknell celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday afternoon, the second time she has been alive on 2-22-22. RICK McCRABB/STAFF Caption Glendora "Doe" Bicknell celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday afternoon, the second time she has been alive on 2-22-22. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Glendora “Doe” Bicknell didn’t understand all the commotion surrounding 2-22-22.

That’s because it was her second time being alive on 2-22-22.

The first time was Feb. 22, 1922, the day she was born.

Bicknell, her family and staff at Arlington Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation in Middletown, where she has resided for five years, celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday afternoon.

Beloved Fairfield principal facing medical challenge gets emotional sendoff

Caption Fairfield West Elementary Principal Missy Muller was recently pleasantly shocked when her school's nearly 800 students decorated the front lobby and office windows with paper cut outs of their hands adorned with emotional messages of support. Muller - left, reading some of the many messages - is battling a bone marrow disease and is leaving the city - and her job - temporarily for treatment. (Provided Photo\Journal-News) Caption Fairfield West Elementary Principal Missy Muller was recently pleasantly shocked when her school's nearly 800 students decorated the front lobby and office windows with paper cut outs of their hands adorned with emotional messages of support. Muller - left, reading some of the many messages - is battling a bone marrow disease and is leaving the city - and her job - temporarily for treatment. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

FAIRFIELD — A popular veteran principal recently saw a school community send her off warmly as she embarked on a round of potentially life-saving medical treatments.

Missy Muller, principal of Fairfield West Elementary, got a surprise emotional farewell last week as she temporarily leaves her position and the city to undergo treatment to combat a deadly disease.

The love for Muller, who has been principal at the school since 2017, was on full display as the school’s nearly 800 students decorated the school with encouraging messages.

Rams coach Sean McVay will join Miami University’s ‘Cradle of Coaches’

Caption Miami University's nationally acclaimed "Cradle of Coaches" memorial site now has a statue invite pending for Los Angeles Rams Head Football Coach - and former Miami player - Sean McVay. McVay, said Miami officials, would qualify to have a statue among the coaching legends outside of Yager Stadium after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the world championship. (PHOTO BY NICK GRAHAM\Journal-News) Caption Miami University's nationally acclaimed "Cradle of Coaches" memorial site now has a statue invite pending for Los Angeles Rams Head Football Coach - and former Miami player - Sean McVay. McVay, said Miami officials, would qualify to have a statue among the coaching legends outside of Yager Stadium after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the world championship. (PHOTO BY NICK GRAHAM\Journal-News)

A Super Bowl win on his second try is going to land Miami University alum — and Los Angeles Rams head football Coach Sean McVay — an invite to the school’s famed “cradle.”

That is the school’s acclaimed “Cradle Of Coaches” memorial next to Yager Stadium where statues of Miami’s championship winning former players and coaches stand as a proud reminder of the school’s historic role in professional and collegiate football.

The Rams’ last-minute victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl assures former Miami Redhawk football player McVay an opportunity to say “yes” should school officials, as expected, offer to erect a statue in his honor.

West Chester company donates $10K to Middie Way Baseball as ‘way to give back’

Caption Tim Casto, right, president and CEO of The Kleim Group,, presents a $10,000 check to Kyle Schwarber, a Mddletown High School graduate and MLB player, Tuesday afternoon. The money will be used to purchase equipment for Middie Way Baseball. RICK McCRABB/STAFF Caption Tim Casto, right, president and CEO of The Kleim Group,, presents a $10,000 check to Kyle Schwarber, a Mddletown High School graduate and MLB player, Tuesday afternoon. The money will be used to purchase equipment for Middie Way Baseball. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Jim Kleingers remembers his four sons playing youth baseball at Smith Park in Middletown and how he coached and sponsored some of their teams.

That was about 20 years ago, and after being dormant for many years, youth baseball is returning to Middletown and Kleingers is helping fund Middie Way Baseball.

On Tuesday afternoon, The Kleingers Group, a civil engineering company based in West Chester, presented Kyle Schwarber, 28, a 2011 Middletown High School graduate and MLB free agent, a $10,000 check to assist the grass-roots organization.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

New movie starts production in downtown Hamilton

Caption Markus Cook, a native of Butler County, is filming the sequel to his 2019 film Alan and the Fullness of Time. This sequel, titled "Alan and the Rules of the Air" will be shot in Hamilton, Covington, Ky., and various parts of the Cincinnati region. These scenes were shot at the historic Butler County Courthouse Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Markus Cook, a native of Butler County, is filming the sequel to his 2019 film Alan and the Fullness of Time. This sequel, titled "Alan and the Rules of the Air" will be shot in Hamilton, Covington, Ky., and various parts of the Cincinnati region. These scenes were shot at the historic Butler County Courthouse Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

While the COVID-19 pandemic had derailed a lot of movie work in the area, Film Hamilton said more projects are starting up.

Cincinnati saw scenes of “Shirley,” produced by and starring Regina King filmed in December, and Middletown saw scenes from “A Bachelor’s Valentine,” directed by Middletown native Lana Read.

Butler County native and filmmaker Markus Cook will resume the story of Alan Wholman (portrayed by Brooks Harvey) in the sequel he wrote, “Alan and the Rules of the Air.” His crew filmed parts of the first movie, “Alan and the Fullness of Time,” in Hamilton, and around other parts of Butler County and Greater Cincinnati in 2017.

