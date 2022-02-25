5 uplifting stories: Middletown’s only female firefighter, woman lives long enough to experience 2-22-22 for the second time and more

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.
Middletown’s only female firefighter: ‘I like the adrenaline rush’
Middletown’s only female firefighter comes with a strong endorsement from Chief Paul Lolli: “Don’t mess with her.”
That’s because Celine Schank, one of the seven firefighters pinned Friday morning during a ceremony at Fire Headquarters, was the third female in the last 20 years to pass the stringent physical agility test, Lolli said.
Schank, 24, a 2015 Lakota West High School product, graduated from Butler Tech Fire Rescue Academy in 2020 and for the last five months has worked part-time for the Stonelick Twp. Fire Department. She was encouraged by some friends and fellow firefighters to apply for a position in Middletown.
Butler County woman lives long enough to experience 2-22-22 for the second time
Glendora “Doe” Bicknell didn’t understand all the commotion surrounding 2-22-22.
That’s because it was her second time being alive on 2-22-22.
The first time was Feb. 22, 1922, the day she was born.
Bicknell, her family and staff at Arlington Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation in Middletown, where she has resided for five years, celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday afternoon.
Beloved Fairfield principal facing medical challenge gets emotional sendoff
FAIRFIELD — A popular veteran principal recently saw a school community send her off warmly as she embarked on a round of potentially life-saving medical treatments.
Missy Muller, principal of Fairfield West Elementary, got a surprise emotional farewell last week as she temporarily leaves her position and the city to undergo treatment to combat a deadly disease.
The love for Muller, who has been principal at the school since 2017, was on full display as the school’s nearly 800 students decorated the school with encouraging messages.
Rams coach Sean McVay will join Miami University’s ‘Cradle of Coaches’
A Super Bowl win on his second try is going to land Miami University alum — and Los Angeles Rams head football Coach Sean McVay — an invite to the school’s famed “cradle.”
That is the school’s acclaimed “Cradle Of Coaches” memorial next to Yager Stadium where statues of Miami’s championship winning former players and coaches stand as a proud reminder of the school’s historic role in professional and collegiate football.
The Rams’ last-minute victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl assures former Miami Redhawk football player McVay an opportunity to say “yes” should school officials, as expected, offer to erect a statue in his honor.
West Chester company donates $10K to Middie Way Baseball as ‘way to give back’
Jim Kleingers remembers his four sons playing youth baseball at Smith Park in Middletown and how he coached and sponsored some of their teams.
That was about 20 years ago, and after being dormant for many years, youth baseball is returning to Middletown and Kleingers is helping fund Middie Way Baseball.
On Tuesday afternoon, The Kleingers Group, a civil engineering company based in West Chester, presented Kyle Schwarber, 28, a 2011 Middletown High School graduate and MLB free agent, a $10,000 check to assist the grass-roots organization.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
New movie starts production in downtown Hamilton
Credit: Nick Graham
While the COVID-19 pandemic had derailed a lot of movie work in the area, Film Hamilton said more projects are starting up.
Cincinnati saw scenes of “Shirley,” produced by and starring Regina King filmed in December, and Middletown saw scenes from “A Bachelor’s Valentine,” directed by Middletown native Lana Read.
Butler County native and filmmaker Markus Cook will resume the story of Alan Wholman (portrayed by Brooks Harvey) in the sequel he wrote, “Alan and the Rules of the Air.” His crew filmed parts of the first movie, “Alan and the Fullness of Time,” in Hamilton, and around other parts of Butler County and Greater Cincinnati in 2017.
