Beloved Fairfield principal facing medical challenge gets emotional sendoff

“The sendoff was absolutely amazing,” said Muller. “My family and I are so overwhelmed with the outpouring. And the love, kindness, support and prayers has been incredible.”

Stricken in June of 2021, Muller suffers from myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which is a rare group of disorders in which the body no longer makes enough healthy blood cells.

Explore Fairfield elementary principal goes public with illness fight to raise donor awareness

It’s a type of cancer and is also known as a bone marrow failure disorder. There is no cure for MDS, but its advancement in those stricken can be arrested. Left untreated, however, and it can lead to leukemia.

“It really helps to know that I have so many people in Fairfield cheering and sending love my way to help me on this journey to overcome MDS. Fairfield Schools and the staff at West Elementary have been outstanding since I was diagnosed. They have supported me and allowed me to continue to do my job separate from my disease,” said Muller.

“As my counts dropped due to progression of the disease they adapted and wore masks to protect me,” she said.

Fairfield Schools Spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher said “Missy is a beloved administrator in our district, especially at West Elementary.”

“The students, staff and parents have surrounded her with so much overwhelming support. And Missy’s colleagues at our five other elementary schools have also rallied around her through activities and fundraisers, as have our secondary schools. As a district we stand with Missy during this cancer fight and will continue to send her strong prayers and positive thoughts as she begins this journey.”

Muller said “I am blessed to have an amazing office and building staff that I know will continue to do wonderful things at West. Knowing they are holding down the fort lets me focus on beating MDS and getting back to them as quickly as I can.”

“As I said to the staff at West, this is not goodbye, this is ‘see ya later.’”