5 uplifting stories: Middletown residents join ‘Saved by the Belt’ club, a Hamilton artist wins Saica’s ‘Sustainable Box Contest’ and more

But on the evening of Feb. 20, 2022, the young family was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near the interchange with Interstate 70. All three were treated at the hospital, and they survived the incident without serious injury.

The Rennakers were presented with the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s “Saved by the Belt” award in a small ceremony on Saturday at the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Dayton Patrol Post 57 in Clayton. According to OSHP Lt. Geoffrey Freeman, who presented the award, the recognition aims to highlight the importance of seatbelt use.

Leah Hughes of Hamilton named winner of Saica’s ‘Sustainable Box Contest’

Combined Shape Caption Leah Hughes is pictured with her award-winning “cicada” entry. Hughes was recently awarded a $500 cash prize for winning Saica Group’s “Sustainable Box Contest.” PROVIDED Combined Shape Caption Leah Hughes is pictured with her award-winning “cicada” entry. Hughes was recently awarded a $500 cash prize for winning Saica Group’s “Sustainable Box Contest.” PROVIDED

Saica Group, a leading manufacturer of recycled paper for corrugated board, celebrated its recent move to Hamilton and a commitment to sustainability with the inaugural “Sustainable Box Contest.”

“The creativity we saw was amazing ― I am really impressed,” said Akin Önder, general manager, Saica U.S. “The contest gave us a chance to connect with the community we’re joining here in the U.S. and demonstrated how our products can be reused and repurposed.”

The Hamilton location is the company’s first facility in North America, and when the winners were announced recently, it seems only fitting that one of the contest winners, Leah Hughes, is from Hamilton.

Pastor: Main Event promises to be ‘a power packed night’

Combined Shape Caption Rich Franklin trains with sparring partners with instruction by trainer Jorge Gurgel during a media day at JG Mixed Martial Arts Academy in West Chester. Franklin is scheduled to fight Chuck Liddell next month in Vancouver at UFC 115. Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Rich Franklin trains with sparring partners with instruction by trainer Jorge Gurgel during a media day at JG Mixed Martial Arts Academy in West Chester. Franklin is scheduled to fight Chuck Liddell next month in Vancouver at UFC 115. Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Now is a critical time for men to be stand up and fight for their families and their faith, said Lamar Ferrell, pastor of Berachah Church in Middletown.

So it’s fitting that one of the most recognized ultimate fighters will be a featured speaker when Berachach hosts its fourth annual Be A Man (BAM) Main Event on May 6.

Rich Franklin, 47, of West Chester, competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and is a former UFC Middleweight Champion.

Fairfield High School athletes to benefit from ‘Super Fan Jim Fund’

Combined Shape Caption Crossroads school staff are pictured in the "Super Fan Jim" shirts are Debbie McCune, school nurse; Jen Crawley, EL teacher; Shannon Cupp, assistant principal; Francine Ross, secretary; Shannon Jarvis, educational assistant, and Jenni Meier, physical education teacher. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Crossroads school staff are pictured in the "Super Fan Jim" shirts are Debbie McCune, school nurse; Jen Crawley, EL teacher; Shannon Cupp, assistant principal; Francine Ross, secretary; Shannon Jarvis, educational assistant, and Jenni Meier, physical education teacher. CONTRIBUTED

On a recent school day, a group of Fairfield Crossroads Middle School staff paid homage to a man who touched their lives and so many in the Fairfield High School sporting world.

They wore T-shirts to honor James “Super Fan Jim” Bradshaw.

Bradshaw died suddenly Feb.12 at the age of 75. Bradshaw was a fixture at almost every Fairfield High School sporting event - home or away. He was easily recognized by his vest and floppy bright red hat.

Area volunteer treasure hunters group helps police solve crimes

Combined Shape Caption Jared Shank, center, holding a cell phone, is shown with other members of the Dayton Diggers last summer after the skilled group of metal detectors found a cell phone, a key piece of evidence related to a Lebanon homicide investigation. SUBMITTED Combined Shape Caption Jared Shank, center, holding a cell phone, is shown with other members of the Dayton Diggers last summer after the skilled group of metal detectors found a cell phone, a key piece of evidence related to a Lebanon homicide investigation. SUBMITTED

Joseph Kancy was fatally shot in June in front of a Lebanon residence and police were on the hunt for his cell phone that could make a case against his accused killer.

The phone had been tossed from a vehicle in a ditch line on a remote area outside Miamisburg. Investigators knew where cell phone tower pings said it might be, but days of searching turned up nothing.

Enter the Dayton Diggers, a group of men and women experienced in using metal detectors, to find treasurers, lost valuables and evidence.

Lakota’s Matt Miller named digital superintendent of the year

Combined Shape Caption Matt Miller, superintendent at Lakota Local Schools, has been named the 2022 EmpowerED Digital Superintendent of the Year. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Matt Miller, superintendent at Lakota Local Schools, has been named the 2022 EmpowerED Digital Superintendent of the Year. CONTRIBUTED

Lakota schools superintendent Matt Miller has been named the 2022 EmpowerED Digital Superintendent of the Year at a recent national conference.

The award, presented by CoSN, an association of K-12 education technology leaders, and AASA, the School Superintendents Association, was given in recognition of his efforts to ensure all students are engaged and inspired learners who have access to equitable and inclusive learning environments.

In a statement on the district’s website, Lynda O’Conner, president of the Lakota Board of Education said, “Matt’s innovative approach to education has benefited our students from the moment he walked through our doors...He listens to our families and our teachers, and always puts our students first.”

