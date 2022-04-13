Lakota’s Matt Miller named digital superintendent of the year

The award, presented by CoSN, an association of K-12 education technology leaders, and AASA, the School Superintendents Association, was given in recognition of his efforts to ensure all students are engaged and inspired learners who have access to equitable and inclusive learning environments.

In a statement on the district’s website, Lynda O’Conner, president of the Lakota Board of Education said, “Matt’s innovative approach to education has benefited our students from the moment he walked through our doors...He listens to our families and our teachers, and always puts our students first.”