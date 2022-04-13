Lakota’s Matt Miller named digital superintendent of the year

Lakota schools superintendent Matt Miller has been named the 2022 EmpowerED Digital Superintendent of the Year at a recent national conference.
The award, presented by CoSN, an association of K-12 education technology leaders, and AASA, the School Superintendents Association, was given in recognition of his efforts to ensure all students are engaged and inspired learners who have access to equitable and inclusive learning environments.
In a statement on the district’s website, Lynda O’Conner, president of the Lakota Board of Education said, “Matt’s innovative approach to education has benefited our students from the moment he walked through our doors...He listens to our families and our teachers, and always puts our students first.”
“I knew when we hired Matt in 2017 that he would push the bar higher and higher.” O’Connor continued. “He continues to exceed my expectations in creating opportunities for our students. The Board congratulates Matt on this well deserved recognition.”
The EmpowerED Digital Superintendent of the Year Award is given annually to a district leader that has championed the use of technology to enhance teaching and learning. This year, CoSN & AASA recoginzed Miller for his accomplishments in leveraging innovative technologies and expanding resources that enable Lakota students to thrive in the classroom.
“Technology has been more important than ever, but everything still comes back to the relationships that our teachers have with our kids,” said Miller.
“I’m so proud to be the superintendent of Lakota Local Schools and I’m humbled to receive this recognition. There are thousands of things going on in our classrooms every single day that our kids are excelling at; they’re building and they’re creating. This is a team effort and I am grateful for the dedicated educators at Lakota.”
About the Author