Pastor: Main Event promises to be ‘a power packed night’

At UFC 64 on Oct. 14, 2006, Franklin lost his title to Anderson Silva.

Chris Stephens, pastor of Faith Promise Church in Knoxville, also will be a keynote speaker at BAM.

When he was 22, Stephens was a heavy drug user and dealer and one day woke up in a hospital room after a drug overdose and made a decision to connect with God.

He made “a radical life change through Christ,” Ferrell said.

Stephens has written a biographical look at his life and the transformation that took place. The book is called The Climb of Your Life.

Tickets to BAM are $20 and include a swag bag, entry into door prize drawings and a barbecue dinner from Brent’s Smokin’ Butts.

“It will be a power packed night,” Ferrell promised. “We think it’s the hottest ticket in town right now.”

Ferrell said BAM is important every year, but never more than now when “it’s risky to be a real man. We as a humanity are under attack, we as men are under attack. If we can be attacked, our spouses and our children can be attacked.”

He said the traditional “family is crumbling,” and the goal of BAM is to demonstrate men how to “lead well, love their family well and live for Jesus.”

When asked to describe a man, Ferrell said: “A person who stands in strength, a person who stands ready to work, a person who is ready to defend and a person who is ready to love. Someone not living life away from his Creator, but living life following his Creator.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: BAM The Main Event

WHEN: 6 p.m. May 6

WHERE: Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Road, Middletown

HOW MUCH: $20

REGISTER: https://placeofblessing.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1211383