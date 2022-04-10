Pastor: Main Event promises to be ‘a power packed night’

Now is a critical time for men to be stand up and fight for their families and their faith, said Lamar Ferrell, pastor of Berachah Church in Middletown.
So it’s fitting that one of the most recognized ultimate fighters will be a featured speaker when Berachach hosts its fourth annual Be A Man (BAM) Main Event on May 6.
Rich Franklin, 47, of West Chester, competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and is a former UFC Middleweight Champion.
He won his first championship at UFC 53 on June 5, 2005 when he defeated Evan Tanner for a second time. Later that year, at UFC 56, Franklin defended his title by knocking out Nate Quarry.
Then he defended his title again when he defeated David Loiseau in a unanimous five-round decision at UFC 58.
At UFC 64 on Oct. 14, 2006, Franklin lost his title to Anderson Silva.
Chris Stephens, pastor of Faith Promise Church in Knoxville, also will be a keynote speaker at BAM.
When he was 22, Stephens was a heavy drug user and dealer and one day woke up in a hospital room after a drug overdose and made a decision to connect with God.
He made “a radical life change through Christ,” Ferrell said.
Stephens has written a biographical look at his life and the transformation that took place. The book is called The Climb of Your Life.
Tickets to BAM are $20 and include a swag bag, entry into door prize drawings and a barbecue dinner from Brent’s Smokin’ Butts.
“It will be a power packed night,” Ferrell promised. “We think it’s the hottest ticket in town right now.”
Ferrell said BAM is important every year, but never more than now when “it’s risky to be a real man. We as a humanity are under attack, we as men are under attack. If we can be attacked, our spouses and our children can be attacked.”
He said the traditional “family is crumbling,” and the goal of BAM is to demonstrate men how to “lead well, love their family well and live for Jesus.”
When asked to describe a man, Ferrell said: “A person who stands in strength, a person who stands ready to work, a person who is ready to defend and a person who is ready to love. Someone not living life away from his Creator, but living life following his Creator.”
HOW TO GO
WHAT: BAM The Main Event
WHEN: 6 p.m. May 6
WHERE: Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Road, Middletown
HOW MUCH: $20
REGISTER: https://placeofblessing.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1211383
