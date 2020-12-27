46 indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Denzel St. Marc, 841 9th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of escape (direct) and vandalism (direct).

Michael Whitehead Jr., 1586 Waycross Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Issac P. Nemeth, 2105 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jennifer N. Meehan, 4117 Lisa Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft, theft by deception (direct), and tampering with records (direct).

Michelle Eibeck, 216 E. Circle Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of theft, theft by deception (direct), and tampering with records (direct).

Derek Earl Camden Smith, 990 North E St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Timothy Wayne Cassano, 359 Hampshire Drive, Apt. G61, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Tyrone Grier, 700 Burman Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and resisting arrest.

Derek Rusher, 9336 Round Top Road, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of open container and speed limits, and indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jesse Foster, 2359 S. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and felonious assault (direct).

James D. Johnson, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot 177, Middletown; indicted on one count each of murder (direct), aggravated arson (direct), and aggravated arson.

Samuel Garnett, 1843 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Alicia A. Huffman, 22111 Busse St., Covington, Ky.; certified back to the lower court on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension, marked lanes, distracted driving, and seat belt required.

Sohail Safdar, 6728 Fountains Blvd., Apt. 308, West Chester; certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Richard A. Rhodes, 439 Forest Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Christopher Dawson, 2031 Sheffield St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and one count of receiving stolen property.

Samuel Garnett, 1843 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kamron Isac Patrick Thornton, 4675 Happy Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possessing a defaced firearm.

Trevor A. Duncan, 3552 Ozias Road, Eaton; indicted on two counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct), and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child (direct), and one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Jalen Kaleb Roach, 409 Ringling St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Denise Renee Dunn, 2029 Harvard St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary and theft.

Sharron A. Harris, 2135 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of misuse of credit cards and misuse of credit cards (direct).

Zachary Nehemiah Pope, 2301 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and petty theft.

Michael Carpenter, 48 Chickasaw Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler S. Coffey, 635 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass, obstructing official business, and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Joseph Smothers, 3123 Finley, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of possession of counterfeit controlled substances.

Paul W. Benedict Jr., 5533 Mississippi Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jesse B. Riley, 610 N. Maple St., Eaton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability (direct), and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jacob K. Senoff, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of driving under suspension, failure to control, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Anna Croucher, 1843 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Richonda Lashae Franklin, 2241 Rugby Lane, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Mark A. Lairmore, 141 S. McGee St., Dayton; indicted on three count each of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, criminal damaging or endangering, two counts of petty theft, and one count of theft.

Shawn Michael Ferguson, 4820 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Richard Pierce McCarthy Jr., Warren County Jail; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Joseph Wayne Noe, 2793 Water Park Drive, Mason; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Cole Winston Johns, 2026 Prairie Clover Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, violating a protection order, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Michael Robert Ward, 73 Sierra Court, Batavia; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Jeremy Earles, 6232 Skyline Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy Scott Gibson, 5608 Zoar Road, Lot 37, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Douglas Allan Collins, 9266 Great Lakes Circle, Dayton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and failure to stop after an accident.

Ladonshay Jackson, 1371 Phlox Ave., Unit 74, Blacklick; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Gavin Wilcher, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Jeremy B. Hilt, 617 Lake Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Stanley William Dalton, 620 Auburn St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Sean Waggoner, 6185 Millshire Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; vehicular assault; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Noah Jacon-Duffy, 9520 Jackson Runyan Road, Pleasant Plain; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count each of rape, sexual battery, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.