Case against Hamilton woman charged with teen’s shooting death sent to grand jury

HAMILTON — The case against a 21-year-old woman charged with reckless homicide has been sent to a Butler County grand jury, according to court records.
Aerial Katelynn Brazzell waived her preliminary hearing this morning in Hamilton Municipal Court and Judge Daniel Gattermeyer sent the case to a grand jury.
Brazzell was charged in the shooting death of Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16, Thursday morning at a Hamilton residence. Boggs, of Campbell Drive, died after apparently being shot at 1:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue, police said.
Police said Brazzell was “playing with a firearm pointing it at the victim and discharged the firearm striking the victim in the head.” She was booked into the Butler County Jail about eight hours after the alleged shooting.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled Boggs’ death a homicide and that he died from a gunshot wound.
Reckless homicide is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 36 months in prison if found guilty.
At Brazzell’s arraignment last week, Gattermeyer set her bond at $35,000 and ordered her to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.
Boggs’ grandmother Kathy Campbell said he liked to be called “J.R.” and he attended Fairfield High School after transferring from Hamilton High.
He wanted to enlist in the U.S. Army where he could be a mechanic and work in electronics, she said.