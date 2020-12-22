Case against Hamilton woman charged with teen’s shooting death sent to grand jury

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell waived her preliminary hearing this morning in Hamilton Municipal Court and Judge Daniel Gattermeyer sent the case to a grand jury.

Brazzell was charged in the shooting death of Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16, Thursday morning at a Hamilton residence. Boggs, of Campbell Drive, died after apparently being shot at 1:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue, police said.