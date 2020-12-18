Police: Man aggressive with police after claiming to be Jesus Christ in Butler County

He approached the officer aggressively as he got out of the police cruiser and ignored orders to stop and step back. A second officer was called to the scene and the male acted the same toward him when he arrived. He refused to sit on the ground as ordered and approached the second officer, who grabbed him by the coat and attempted to detain him but he resisted and continued to ignore orders and resisted by kicking and rolling, attempting to escape.

Both officers and the male ended up in a struggle on the ground before the male was subdued with use of a spray. The EMS was called for an evaluation.

He identified himself as Jesus Christ and “the Messiah” refusing to identify himself by any other name. When questioned, he said that was his “physical name” and gave a date of birth for his physical body. He was found to have an outstanding warrant through Switzerland County, Indiana and said he had been using methamphetamine for several days.

He denied treatment by the EMS and was taken to the police department, where he was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.