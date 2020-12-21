Victim ID’d in Fairfield fatal shooting on Saturday night

A 35-year-old man died at a hospital after police responded to a shots fired call in Fairfield last weekend.
Benjamin Burrell was reportedly shot on Brittany Lane, where and police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched at 7:39 p.m. Saturday.
The man was taken to Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital by ambulance for a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests have been made, and police said on Monday they are not releasing additional information in this case, said police officer Doug Day.
The Butler County Coroner’s office has ruled Burrell’s death a homicide following an autopsy Monday.
This is the second shooting death in a week in Butler County.
Last week in Hamilton, Katelynn Brazzell, 21, was charged in the death of 16-year-old Bennie Shawn Boggs Jr., a Fairfield High School student from Hamilton.
Brazzell, charged with reckless homicide, was “playing with a firearm pointing it at the victim and discharged the firearm striking the victim in the head,” according to police.
A preliminary hearing for Brazzell is set for Tuesday in Hamilton Municipal Court.