43 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Stephen Lee Ricketts, III, 405 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Randy L. Webb, 808 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Timothy Oneal, 29 Fox Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Lawrence J. Kelley, 836 Ross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Linda Calhoun, 631 Woodlawn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits.

Estiv A. Guevara, 3612 Lewis St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence; and one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or any combination of them; endangering children; and driving under OVI suspension.

Melanie Gaine, 1617 Sheridan Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jeffery A. Sandlin, 3648 Chapel Road, Okeana; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and receiving stolen property (direct).

Richard H. Robertson, 55400 Fresno St., Apt. 2, South Bend, IN.; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Benjamin T. Wells, 101 Union Hill Circle, Apt. F, West Carrollton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Lindsey N. Parks-Huffman, 620 Buckeye St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine (direct).

Trey Von D. Alexander, 126 Gordon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability (direct), carrying concealed weapons, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dawnielle A. Flint, 3501 Section Road, Apt. 208, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Leroy Homer Glenn Montgomery, 1107 Hunt Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and resisting arrest.

Brian Flewellen, 6028 S. Paulina St., Chicago, IL.; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits (direct).

Randall Lee Rose, 92 Lakeside Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Dalton Jerome Davis, 4902 Woodridge Drive, Apt. D, Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Tamara Tallon, 129 Fawn Run Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Benjamin Deon McCullough, 2630 Adams Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and having weapons while under disability, and one count each of obstructing official business, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension.

Braden Schilling, 1281 Dayton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey A. Holcomb, 125 S. Cherry St., Germantown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Bradley W. Nolen, 119 Burley Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of petty theft, and one count each of breaking and entering, and burglary.

Larry Isbel, 1814 Catalpa Ave., College Hill; indicted on one count each of burglary, theft, and vandalism.

Dietrick Sutherland, 522 East Ave., Unit #111, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated burglary.

Tiffany E. Williams, 2203 Whitter St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael A. Payne, II, 804 Auburn St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brian D. Pesek, 1722 Vine St., Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Robert Henry Lowery, LKA 282 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Jay Askins, LKA 468 Pedretti Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Emilio Ramirez-Morales, 115 W. Warren St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of possession of hashish.

Cortney Mikhail Rankin, 1638 Shenandoah Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.

Mindy Jaye Clark NKA Morgan, 5698 Lynn St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kaitlyn Marie Bishop, 5610 Shetland Court, Morrow; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Allen Marshall Warren, 6480 Cheviot Road, Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of robbery and theft.

Heshimu Raheem Jones, 1105 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; failure to stop after an accident; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Jerry Jerome Jones, Jr., 6948 Lois Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of theft, and one count of criminal trespass.

Christopher Scot Dale Ingram, 309 Hopkins St., Franklin; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Dominique T. Wilson, 9319 Rambler Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Derrick ODell Foley, 7415 Bunnell Hill Road, Springboro; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order, domestic violence, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Michael Anthony Ward, 2110 Queen Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Carrie Marie Meyer-Maynard, 957 E. Hatt Swank Road, Loveland; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Jamel Devon Kelly, 8653 Neptune Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possessing criminal tools, and possessing criminal tools.

Jamal Kevon Kelly, 2568 Gazelle Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and possessing criminal tools.