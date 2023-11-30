BreakingNews
Hamilton man charged in Kettering Fifth Third Bank robbery

Credit: Google image

News
By
17 minutes ago
A Hamilton man charged in the Fifth Third Bank robbery is accused of handing a note to a teller and whispering “hurry up,” according to court records.

Daniel Brian Freytag, 39, is due Friday in Kettering Municipal Court after he was charged with robbery in the Nov. 22 holdup of the bank branch at 4120 Far Hills Ave.

Kettering police were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. to the bank after a manager called 911 and activated the bank’s alarms.

“Daniel Freytag presented a teller … with a note stating, ‘Please give me the money without saying a thing,’ while whispering ‘hurry,’ causing the teller to fear for her safety,” an affidavit stated.

No weapon was displayed, police said.

One of the responding officers spotted Freytag, who matched the description of the bank robbery suspect and he was apprehended, according to police.

Following the robbery, Fifth Third Bank was closed for hours and cleared of customers. No injuries were reported.

Freytag is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

